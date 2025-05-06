CANNIBAL CORPSE Announces September/October 2025 U.S. Tour With MUNICIPAL WASTE And FULCI

Death metal veterans CANNIBAL CORPSE have announced a summer/fall 2025 U.S. headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from MUNICIPAL WASTE and FULCI.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "OVERLORDS" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

CANNIBAL CORPSE 2025 tour dates with MUNICIPAL WASTE and FULCI:

Sep. 15 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Sep. 17 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Sep. 18 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

Sep. 19 - The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

Sep. 20 - NE Metal and Hardcore Fest - Worcester, MA

Sep. 22 - Buffalo RiverWorks - Buffalo, NY

Sep. 23 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

Sep. 24 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Sep. 26 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Sep. 27 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

Sep. 28 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

Sep. 29 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

Sep. 30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 02 - Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Oct. 03 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

Oct. 04 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Oct. 05 - Soma - San Diego, CA

Oct. 07 - Rialto Theater - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 09 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

Oct. 11 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

Oct. 12 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Oct. 14 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Oct. 15 - The National - Richmond, VA

Oct. 17 - The Paramount - Long Island, NY

Oct. 18 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Oct. 19 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Oct. 21 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

Oct. 22 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

CANNIBAL CORPSE's sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific", was released in September 2023 via Metal Blade Records.

Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the stakes again with "Violence Unimagined". And in 2023, the band's thirty-fifth anniversary, they returned with its successor, the equally monstrous "Chaos Horrific", starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

Written shortly after the conclusion of the "Violence Unimagined" sessions, echoes of that album exist in "Chaos Horrific".

"To me, this album feels sort of like a continuation of 'Violence Unimagined'," says Webster.

The bandmembers have always been noted for technicality and complex songwriting, but that doesn't define where the writing process takes them.

"I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it's a straightforward or technical song," notes guitarist Rob Barrett. "Sometimes it's a mix of both, so there's no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course."

Webster concurs: "I don't think there was any conscious effort to make things more technical, so if it wound up that way it would just be a natural result of us trying to write the heaviest songs we could."

CANNIBAL CORPSE had no master plan, approaching each track with an open mind.

"I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations," says guitarist/producer Erik Rutan. "But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than 'Violence Unimagined' — expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what CANNIBAL CORPSE is and always shall be."

Rutan has now produced six CANNIBAL CORPSE albums, starting with 2006's "Kill", and this is Rutan's second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining in 2020. Tracking at Rutan's Mana Studio in Florida, the band's home state, was comfortable for all involved, who were at the top of their game and ready to give it their all. Things went smoother than ever, particularly on the guitar front thanks to Barrett and Rutan having "custom guitars built with longer scale necks to hold the proper intonation necessary for lower tunings," says Barrett.

CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz named the record and his cohorts felt it was a great representation of the band. Subjects covered include fighting off hordes of zombies ("Chaos Horrific"),the selection of a random individual to be dismembered and sacrificed ("Summoned For Sacrifice"),and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking ("Vengeful Invasion"). The album artwork by longtime collaborator Vince Locke is also suitably CANNIBAL CORPSE-esque, featuring a chaotic tangle of the living and the undead, evoking the lyrics of the title track.

Photo by Alex Morgan