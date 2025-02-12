Career-Spanning LED ZEPPELIN Retrospective 'Get The Led Out' To Open At Morrison Hotel Gallery

Morrison Hotel Gallery is granting fans privileged access to the life and times of the band that arguably define rock 'n' roll mystique, LED ZEPPELIN. The Gallery's career-spanning exhibit, "Get The Led Out", will open bi-coastally on Thursday, February 13 and feature special nights at both galleries. In Los Angeles, the opening night will be 7-9 p.m. at Morrison Hotel at the Sunset Marquis hotel, located at 1200 Alta Loma Rd. In New York City, opening night will be 6-8 p.m. at Morrison Hotel Gallery located at 116 Prince Street.

"Get The Led Out" comes in conjunction with the highly-anticipated, worldwide premiere of Bernard MacMahon's "Becoming Led Zeppelin", out February 7 on IMAX screens and wide on February 14. At the New York City exhibit opening there will be an exclusive question-and-answer discussion with filmmakers Bernard MacMahon and Allison McGourty that will be moderated by Morrison Hotel Gallery's CEO Adam Block. Beverages for the event will be generously provided by Peroni. "Get The Led Out" will be up through Thursday, February 27.

The exhibit will feature MacMahon's newly discovered photos of LED ZEPPELIN by renowned fine art photographer Ron Raffaelli, plus rare and iconic ZEPPELIN photos by Morrison Hotel Gallery photographers. "Get The Led Out" chronicles the band's exalted rise, widely-storied world tours, and rare moments of altogether human candor to reveal a distinctive chapter of music history immortalized only in memory and fine art photography.

LED ZEPPELIN was notoriously private and mysterious. The quartet rarely put its pictures on albums, and because of that cultivated a dark majesty that magnified its allure. Ron Raffaelli's newly unearthed, treasure trove of images, "Becoming Led Zeppelin: The Ron Raffaelli Collection", is a Morrison Hotel Gallery exclusive, and it features a series of revelatory performance shots. Raffaelli was once Jimi Hendrix's official photographer, and his keen eye offers a rare glimpse of how these rock 'n' roll icons lived, worked, and created at the dawn of their stardom. This special collection is rounded out by accompanying LED ZEPPELIN images by Michael Brennan, Bob Gruen, Terry O'Neill, Scarlet Page, Allan Tannenbaum, Mark Weiss, Lynn Goldsmith, Ken Regan, Jay Blakesberg, Henry Diltz, Barrie Wentzell and more. "Get The Led Out" celebrates the hard reign and genre-defining legacy of one of greatest acts of all time as rock gods and nature intended, epically.

