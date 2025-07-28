CARMINE APPICE: How 'Jesus Saved Me'

In a recent interview with Pastor Caspar McCloud, legendary rock drummer Carmine Appice reflected on a near-death experience less than a decade ago which reinforced his faith in Jesus Christ and made him a "better person". He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "What brought me closer to Jesus, for me, was I have these hemorrhaging nosebleeds, and when I was in Europe with my brother [Vinny] in 2018 — we were doing a tour to support our record — and we were in the Canary Islands, and when I went on stage and hit the drums, I was bleeding like crazy. So I went backstage. Vinny took over with the band, and when he came backstage, it looked like a murder scene; there was blood everywhere. And I've had these before, and I know the only way that takes care of it is the surgery. So I went to the hospital and they didn't have a clue what was going on. So my wife redid our flights. We were in Canary Islands, and then we had a flight to Lisbon, Portugal, and Portugal back to New York. And luckily she did that on our American Express, because on the plane right in the middle of the ocean, I had a major nosebleed. There was a doctor in front of us. I had IVs hanging from the rafters. They couldn't stop me from bleeding. And they told the captain the third time, 'If you don't land this plane somewhere, this guy is a famous drummer, he's gonna bleed out on your plane and you are gonna be responsible, and it's gonna be all over the news that you are responsible.' So they veered the plane off a little bit and they landed at the Azores… It's in the middle of the ocean… It's a little island… They had to land this giant plane at an Air Force base over there. And then I got out with my brother, and I was stuck in a hospital there. And I was still bleeding, and they had stuff, trying to take care of it. And what really got me is they were inserting gauze in my nose to stop the bleeding. I didn't know that they were gonna knock me out to do that, but they did. And when I woke up, I was in a room that was black. Right in the corner was a light. I thought I died. I thought that light was the light of Jesus or God. I listened to the Hallow [Christian prayer] app today, and they were talking about Jesus being the light. And I was flashing back to that. And I grabbed my cross and I said, 'Jesus, help me get out of here.' I thought I was gone. I thought I was dead already. And then next thing I know, my brother said they put me in a room. I don't remember that. And then my wife got me a medical airlift out of there back to the closest English-speaking hospital, 'cause they didn't speak English. That was in Paris. So I got back to Paris in a little jet, in a medical airlift jet. When I got to Paris, they put me in this hospital. They wanted, like, $25,000 on a credit card for me to even enter the hospital, which we did. And then she flew over from New York and she had to… My brother Vinny had to leave, and they wanted to cut my face open, pull it over and fix it. And I said, 'You can't fix it like that. You have to go up the artery, all the way to the back of her nose.' There's these veins over here. And they wouldn't listen to us. And we got the doctor in New York, and they wouldn't listen to him. Somehow, through all this craziness, the State Department and American Express, which gave us the first airlift, all these different things, somehow she got another airlift. And I just found out the other night, it wasn't a jet; it was a propeller plane. And it went from Paris to Ireland, Ireland to Newfoundland, Newfoundland to New Jersey, and then into the hospital. On the last phase, my fever was way up, my blood pressure was way up, and the doctors on the plane were getting worried. So we finally got to New Jersey. I got into the hospital there, and they had two doctors. One of them took the gauze out of my nose and it was sepsis. He said one more day, 24 more hours, I would've been dead."

He continued: "So, I say Jesus saved me. My wife is Jewish. Se said, 'No, it was the other Jew that saved you.' [Laughs] But I know what it was. So since then I've been listening to the Bible every day and became more of a Christian. I even wrote some Christian songs. And one of the songs, it references that day I woke up and saw the light. But I think it made me a better person. 'Cause I found a church down here in Florida that was amazing. The worship team was amazing. And they needed drums. I got them a drum set. And I went there every Sunday. And every time I came home, my wife said, 'Man, you come home really inspired,' after that church. I used to sing along. I'd get chills, 'cause I really felt the inspiration and the spirit and everything. I still go to that church and I still listen to the Bible. I have this app called Hallow. So I listen to different things on there every day. When I wake up, for at least 45 minutes I listen to all that stuff just to get the day going. And I've given a lot more to people, helped people out. Somebody needed money, I gave 'em some money, and [I donated to] some charities. And I found myself being a better person from it. I believe that getting that close to death changes your life."

Appice is the original drummer of VANILLA FUDGE, with whom he still records and performs today. He has also played with CACTUS and BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, in addition to spending stints in the bands of Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, co-writing the latter's No. 1 hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"Carmine was named the 28th greatest drummer of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Appice is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished showmen in rock and is the recipient of numerous awards, including dozens of gold- and platinum-selling records. Carmine has broken new ground in every aspect of his career as a performer, as a teacher, and as a writer, and he continues to inspire drummers and listeners throughout the world with his originality and his unwavering dedication to the art of drumming.

Carmine's autobiography, "Stick It!: My Life Of Sex, Drums, And Rock 'N' Roll", was released in May 2016 by Chicago Review Press.

Under the moniker APPICE, Carmine and his brother Vinny released "Sinister", their first joint studio album, in October 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer.