CATTLE DECAPITATION Announces 'Terrasitic Infestation' Fall 2023 Tour With IMMOLATION, SANGUISUGABOGG And CASTRATOR

West Coast deathgrind practitioners CATTLE DECAPITATION have announced their "Terrasitic Infestation" fall 2023 North American headlining tour. The trek will commence on November 10 in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16 on the band's home turf of San Diego, California. Support will be provided by IMMOLATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and CASTRATOR.

Comments CATTLE DECAPITATION vocalist Travis Ryan: "Stoked to announce our first headlining tour since the 'Death At Last' tour last year. The 'Terrasitic Infestation' tour will be crawling all over the USA with a couple dates in Eastern Canada and we're honored to bring IMMOLATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and CASTRATOR with us! We'll see you all there!"

Local presale begins on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale date is Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the CATTLE DECAPITATION web site.

CATTLE DECAPITATION tour dates with IMMOLATION, SANGUISUGABOGG, CASTRATOR:

Nov. 10 - The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Nov. 11 - The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

Nov. 12 - Rock House Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

Nov. 14 - Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 15 - Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

Nov. 16 - Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

Nov. 18 - Chelsea's Live – Baton Rouge, LA

Nov. 20 - The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

Nov. 21 - The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

Nov. 22 - The Abbey – Orlando, FL

Nov. 24 - Hanger 1819 – Greensboro, NC

Nov. 25 - Peabody’s Nightclub – Virginia Beach, VA

Nov. 27 - Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Nov. 28 - Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 29 - Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

Nov. 30 - Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec. 01 - Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC

Dec. 02 - Opera House – Toronto, ON

Dec. 04 - St Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

Dec. 05 - House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

Dec. 06 - Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 08 - Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Dec. 09 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

Dec. 10 - The Shredder – Boise, ID

Dec. 11 - The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

Dec. 12 - Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

Dec. 14 - Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

Dec. 15 - The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 16 - Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

CATTLE DECAPITATION will be touring in support of "Terrasite", its tenth studio album, released in May via Metal Blade Records.

Though many bands have tried, no one articulates the real apocalypse humanity is facing as vividly and succinctly as CATTLE DECAPITATION. With 2019's "Death Atlas", they reached the apex of this, perhaps leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement, but alas, the band returns with "Terrasite", which is as bold a statement as they have ever made. Roaring to life with the savage yet hauntingly melodic "Terrasitic Adaptation" and advancing through the likes of the relentless "We Eat Our Young" and culminating with the ten-plus minutes of "Just Another Body", "Terrasite" is an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.

"Terrasite", which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (VADER, KREATOR, BLOODBATH, HYPOCRISY),was produced by Dave Otero (CEPHALIC CARNAGE, ALLEGAEON) and includes Dis Pater of MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY handling piano and synths.

CATTLE DECAPITATION is:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - lead guitar

Belisario Dimuzio - rhythm guitar

Olivier Pinard - bass

Photo by Nick Van Vidler