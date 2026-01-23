CHAD GRAY To Perform MUDVAYNE And HELLYEAH Songs At Las Vegas Solo Concert

MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray will perform songs from both bands at a newly announced solo concert, set to take place on April 24 at Backstage Bar & Billiards in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. Opening the show will be the Las Vegas-born, Los Angeles-based alt-rock artist Kami Kehoe.

Earlier today (Friday, January 23),Gray shared a poster for the upcoming gig and he included the following message: "In this past week since I posted the teaser for this I've heard it called Hellvayne, Mudyeah, but I call it keep my ass off the couch this year and have a first time hang with all of my oxygen wasting hellions!

"MUDVAYNE is taking a break for 2026 but I just can't do that. Music, creating, playing are the wells that I draw my happiness from so I need to keep going. As of right this second this will be one show on the 24th of April in Las Vegas at backstage @backstagebarlv @fremontcountryclublv in downtown LV. and we will just have to see what happens from there. But I tell ya what…this is gonna be FUUUUN. MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH songs from the same stage, the same night, at the same time. I'm sure there will be some story telling too.

"I know many people will be coming in for the fucking amazing 'Sick New World' festival so if you're bored the night before come on by and hang out with us! Come early and check out @kamikehoe! Excited for her to open this thing and so excited to see you all! Until then stay safe, happy, healthy and METAL AF!"

Last year MUDVAYNE released its first two new singles in 16 years, "Hurt People Hurt People" and "Sticks And Stones".

MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett sat out the band's summer/fall 2025 "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour after his wife reportedly lost her year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer.

The "L.D. 50 25th Anniversary" tour kicked off on September 11, 2025 in Dubuque, Iowa and concluded on October 26, 2025 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In 2024, Greg sat out the remaining shows on MUDVAYNE's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to what at the time was described as a "family issue". Filling in for him was MUDVAYNE's touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and Gray.

"Sticks And Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People" were released through Alchemy Recordings, a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States. Other Alchemy artists include STAIND and CHEVELLE.

Prior to the arrival of "Hurt People Hurt People", the reunited metallers hadn't put out any new material since 2009, which means more than a decade and a half had gone by without a single fresh MUDVAYNE song.

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away eight years ago.

MUDVAYNE did not tour behind its fifth album, which was barely promoted and sold weakly upon release.