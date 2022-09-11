CHAD KROEGER Says One Song On NICKELBACK's New Album Is 15 Years Old

Canadian rock band NICKELBACK will release its long-awaited new album, "Get Rollin'", on November 18 via BMG. Asked in a new interview with Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio if making the LP during the pandemic afforded the group an opportunity to do things differently this time around, frontman Chad Kroeger said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. Absolutely. Because when you've got all the time in the world and there isn't a record company kicking your ass, saying, 'Guys, we've gotta hit this window. And that gets you here. That gets you here. That gets you on tour at this time,' when you've got managers and record companies telling you great windows where you can do all these things, when there's no one doing any of that it's just, like, 'Do whatever you want. Go get fat. Work on your golf game,' it's not incredibly motivating. But it had just gone on so long, we were just, like, 'You guys, we've gotta make some new music here.' So we ditched the whole anniversary of 'All The Right Reasons' tour — we let all those dates go, as other people did at the time — and in the studio, started working. And it was sporadic; it wasn't head down, let's go, song after song after song. It was work on a tune, chill for a bit, work on a tune, see where it goes."

He continued: "This was the first time in the history of the band where we recorded more songs than we used. Because usually if we get the verse, chorus, verse, chorus, then we'll tuck that away and say, 'Okay, that's good for now. We know where we're going with the song. We know what it's gonna do. And it's in the vault.' And then we'll move on to the next one. And there are three or four this time where we just had too many of the same kind of song and we didn't need that many of them, so we set them aside.

"There is a song that is going to be released with this record in November that I have been sitting on for — I wanna say 15 years," Chad revealed. "But we needed the right time. And the song's called 'Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?' So when anybody listens to that song off the record, they're gonna know, it's, like, 'Oh,' what era, what timeline that kind of came from… But most of the material on there is new; there's not too much stuff that was way, way, way back in the vault. And I've still got… I mean, we've got tons. If I die [laughs], we can keep releasing music for quite some time. We can keep pissing people off for decades."

The first single from "Get Rollin'", a song called "San Quentin", was released last week. The track was inspired after Chad met a real-life warden from the notorious high security California prison. The song follows the story as he plots his clever escape. In addition to "San Quentin", the band's forthcoming collection will feature 10 new songs all penned by NICKELBACK.

"Get Rollin'" and "Get Rollin' (Deluxe)" will be available via digital platforms and physical CD format. The deluxe edition includes four bonus tracks — acoustic versions of "High Time", "Just One More", "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" and "Horizon". Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

"Get Rollin'" track listing:

01. San Quentin

02. Skinny Little Missy

03. Those Days

04. High Time

05. Vegas Bomb

06. Tidal Wave

07. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?

08. Steel Still Rusts

09. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *

* "Get Rollin'" deluxe version

Amassing hits for over two decades, NICKELBACK is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date. The band has released 23 chart-topping singles, with 19 reaching the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their undeniable success has resulted in over 26 awards, including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, MuchMusic Video Awards, People's Choice Awards, JUNO Awards, and more. Among their numerous accolades the band has also achieved 12 consecutive sold-out tours, with nearly 10 million tickets sold worldwide.

Named the "most successful rock back of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, NICKELBACK is one of the most commercially viable and important rock acts of the past two decades. The four-piece, comprised of Chad, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for its career-defining and award-winning hits, including "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away" and "Rockstar", which all held top spots on the Billboard 100. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the USA in the 2000's decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable, irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade". It was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s decade according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.