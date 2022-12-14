CHARLIE BENANTE Shares Photos Of His PANTERA Drum Kit

ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante has shared a few photos of the drum kit that he is using for the PANTERA comeback shows. He is joined in PANTERA's reformed lineup by surviving members Rex Brown (bass) and Philip Anselmo (vocals) alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY).

On Tuesday (December 13),Charlie posted the pictures on his social media and he included the following message: "Drum post- a lot of people have been asking about the kit for this tour and here it is- it's a @officialtamadrums kit. The tom's and floor tom's gong drum are Star maple shells and the kicks are star bubinga - the snares are my signature snare and a starclassic G-maple. The cymbals are @paistecymbals and as you can see a mix of Rudes and 2002s. Sticks are my signature @vicfirth , heads are @evansdrumheads , @rolandglobal provided the td50x module with their triggers @porter_and_davies thumper and that sums it up.

"I am so grateful for the people who help make all this happen. I couldn't do it without the love and support . I have been endorsed by these companies for decades now, I appreciate what they do and how they do it.

"See you all at the upcoming shows".

Charlie previously discussed his drum setup for the PANTERA shows in an interview earlier in the month with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said: "It's a totally different configuration [to what I play with ANTHRAX]. I'm playing more like Vinnie's [Paul Abbott, late PANTERA drummer] kit, the way Vinnie played it. I wanted to play a kit like that because it gave me a bit more of a challenge. And I can't add more drums to it, because I just wanted to have the two toms in the front — floor toms — so I'm just sticking totally to the way he had it, and I wanna play it exactly like he had it and it sounds exactly how he had it too. So that's how I approach this."

As previously reported, PANTERA performed on Monday (December 12) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile and on Sunday (December 11) at Knotfest Chile in Santiago without Brown. Filling in for him were CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR, and Bobby Landgraf, who previously played with Anselmo in DOWN.

Earlier on Monday, Brown released the following statement via PANTERA's social media: "I caught a very mild strain of Covid, but because of our own protocols, I simply do not wanna risk getting my brothers or the crew sick!! I'm feeling better & am on my way to a speedy recovery. Merry Fckn Christmas & see you all next year!"

On Sunday, Chilean radio station Futuro reported that Brown flew from Bogotá, Colombia, where PANTERA performed at Knotfest Colombia on Friday (December 9),back home to the United States to quarantine, thereby missing the remainder of the PANTERA shows in South America.

PANTERA is next scheduled to play two shows in São Paulo, Brazil — on Thursday, December with JUDAS PRIEST and on Sunday, December 18 at Knotfest Brasil.

The new PANTERA lineup made its live debut on December 2 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and also performed on December 6 at Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was first reported in July that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

The band will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.