CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN TAYLOR ZANDER Shares New Single 'All She Wrote'

Robin Taylor Zander — a touring member of CHEAP TRICK and son of CHEAP TRICK's legendary frontman Robin Wayne Zander — has shared his airy, sentimental new single "All She Wrote". "The song 'All She Wrote" reflects on the struggle of communication while also acknowledging that sometimes, no amount of sincerity can bridge the gap between one another," Robin Taylor Zander explains. "The recurring theme of 'maybe that's all she wrote' describes that universal melancholy feeling of lost connections, and the hope to create new ones some day that mean just as much as the lost ones. Musically the song is uplifting, upbeat, it swings. It's one of my favorite new ones because I really like the drum parts I came up with, everything you hear on the record is me, aside from my sister singing vocals in the choruses."

Rolling Stone calls Robin Taylor Zander "CHEAP TRICK's secret weapon." A versatile multi-instrumentalist, Robin is a full-time member of CHEAP TRICK, with seamless facility on guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. With lush immersive harmonies, Robin delivers vintage pop rock with a modern twist — a taste of '60s British invasion, '70s punk, '80s new wave, and '90s alternative — a sonic palette that's Robin's own.

For his new single, "All She Wrote", which follows previous single "Nobody's Home", Robin channels his full creative vision — writing, singing, and playing every instrument himself. It's Robin alone on guitars, drums, bass, keyboards, and vocals. Co-produced with rock legend Jack Douglas (AEROSMITH, JOHN LENNON, CHEAP TRICK) and mixed by Douglas with renowned engineer Jay Messina (KISS, PETER FRAMPTON),the track delivers a deeply personal, unfiltered solo effort that resonates with raw, poetic emotion.

"All She Wrote" is out via Confidential Records.

A career in music was inevitable for Robin Taylor Zander. It's in his heart, his soul — and his very DNA. "RTZ", whose father is the founding frontman for iconic rock band CHEAP TRICK, drops his new single "Nobody's Home", following his acclaimed debut solo album, "The Distance" (2023).

Robin's music is awash in smoothly textured instrumentation and soaring, layered vocal harmonies and pop melodies. Robin melds together the influence of THE BEATLES and BEACH BOYS, THE ROLLING STONES, THE MOVE and THE WHO and so many others, in a sonic palette that's Robin's own. Writing all the songs and recording guitar, bass, drums, and vocals for his solo debut, Robin reveals his exceptional musical chops, range, and versatility.

Growing up in a house filled with musical instruments, recordings, and memorabilia, Robin's own musical journey goes back to the age of 3, when he got his first ukulele. He graduated to guitar when he was five, followed by drums, bass, and piano, and singing in his school chorus.

"When I was little, I would take a record and try to learn the bass part or the guitar part, then the next day try to learn the drum part and piano part," he says. "Then I'd sing it and I'd be able to record it in my own."

If there's anything he's learned since picking up that ukulele 25 years ago, it's that there's always something to prove, whether it's in the studio or on stage. As Robin readily acknowledges. "The one thing I know is this is exactly what I want to be doing — and what I've always wanted to be doing."

Confidential Records NYC is the record label of legendary producer Jack Douglas (JOHN LENNON, AEROSMITH, CHEAP TRICK). Jack has had the honor of producing five bands inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

