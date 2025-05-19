CHRIS CAFFERY: Reactivated 'SAVATAGE Is Doing A Lot' In 2026, Including Possible U.S. Shows

In a new interview with Rich Catino and Jack Mangan of MetalAsylum.net, SAVATAGE guitarist Chris Caffery spoke about the reactivated band's upcoming shows in Europe. Joining Chris in SAVATAGE's current touring lineup are Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Al Pitrelli on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals. Regarding what the SAVATAGE fans can expect at the concerts , Caffery said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's 10 shows. So we have five SAVATAGE headline shows. We have two festivals we're headlining, then we have three festivals we're playing. So we've got a headline show. We're starting the tour off in the Netherlands for the Into The Grave festival, which we're headlining. And then we have a show in Germany, then a show in London, a show in Switzerland, a show in Germany. Those are all headlining. And then we do Hellfest and Graspop [Metal Meeting festivals]. We're not the top; we're number two, I think, on those festivals. And then we play Milan, Italy. That's another headline show. We do the Barcelona Rock Fest. It's another festival. I think we're on right before SLIPKNOT with that one. And then we go to Greece and we're ending headlining Rock Wave [festival]. So the couple of festivals we're headlining and those five shows will be the longer sets. So we'll be doing the 90-minute set there and we'll be doing the hour set on the other ones. We're gonna swap a few songs here and there with the longer set, with the shows, just to make the shows a little bit different.

"We were fortunate enough to have Bryan Hartley come and do the lighting and video for us," he continued. "So we've got that fricking awesomeness behind us. And that's a lot of fun. So the production's gonna be pretty cool over there. And we're looking forward to it. We're gonna spend a week rehearsing in Germany in the second week of June, and then we're gonna jump on a bus and drive around Europe for a couple weeks. And it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Regarding what it has been like playing with SAVATAGE again in South America this past April, Caffery said: "I missed that part of my life. It was something that was always really special. Not that I don't love TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA] or the other things I've done. There's just something about SAVATAGE that's really a huge part of my heart and soul. So with that gone, I think I was always looking for something or would see the festivals and do the shows I was doing with Doro and other bands, and I was always happy for her to be playing, but deep inside me, I was going, 'I really wish that my band would play again.' And now that we are, there's an evenness. I think things connect really well. Even when the bad things happen in life and the challenging things, if you have kind of that — I don't even know what to call it. It's like a wedge. It's something that's holding your energy together to help you deal with the things that may not be the most perfect at the time. And having SAVATAGE back in my life has been like a crutch, is kind of maybe what I'm looking for, that's helping me really focus on keeping myself together in that. 'Cause things can get really difficult and sometimes you could kind of crumble and you just get sloppy on what you do. And with me, SAVATAGE is focusing me on really going out to be the best I can be at that. But it's also making sure that I focus on everything else I'm doing really strong too, 'cause I have so much going on and I wanna make sure that I take care of myself and my family and all the people that I'm working for. I don't wanna let anybody down. So, like I said, SAVATAGE is that little anchor in the middle right now that I've been missing."

Caffery continued: "We went on that stage for the first show, and part of you felt like you never left. I looked at Johnny and I looked at Zak and I'm going, 'It's been a long time, but that's my brothers and this is my band.' And that was such a huge part of my life since 1987, that I've been a part of that family. And like I said, I love TSO and I'm blessed to be a part of that. It's one of the most incredible tours and bands that's ever been. I can't even put it into words. But there's something about SAVATAGE that's the kid in me. And it's kind of like the parents were always going to the luxury resort hotel, but SAVATAGE is like going back to Disney World. [Laughs] It's like I get to go on Space Mountain, and it's fun. It's not that that other stuff isn't, but when you stand in front of 40, 50,000 people and you start 'Hall Of The Mountain King', there's a rush you get that is so fun. And you watch them and you're playing those songs. And those songs are so good and it's so powerful. That's when I feel like when I watched the SCORPIONS, when they opened their show with 'Coming Home', I got that song immediately. It was exactly how I felt being on the stage every second."

As for the possibility of SAVATAGE U.S. shows in the not-too-distant future, Chris said: "SAVATAGE is doing a lot next year. And the States are gonna be involved. That is when it would happen, I believe. We don't have time to put something together for the States this year; we just don't. And we've been talking to other bands and trying to figure out exactly what it is we'd wanna do, and some bigger bands have already approached us about opening for them. So we're trying to figure out what the plan is gonna be, but I have a feeling people are gonna be seeing a lot of SAVATAGE next year."

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

One key member is missing from SAVATAGE's reunited lineup: Jon Oliva, the band's founding vocalist and keyboardist. In 2023, Oliva suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health.

In an interview with Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, Oliva repeatedly emphasized that his injuries prevent him from taking part in the tour, explaining how his condition has affected even basic activities, let alone performing. "I can't even sing right now because of the pain," he admitted. "I can't stand for too long, and I need time for my vertebra to heal naturally." When asked about surgery as a possible solution, Oliva explained that he had considered it but ultimately decided against it after seeking advice from medical professionals and acquaintances. "They wanted to put metal in my body," he said. "But people I spoke to told me not to do it, that I would regret it. So, I chose to let it heal naturally."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.