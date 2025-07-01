CHRIS DAUGHTRY: 'I Don't Think You Can Create Human Emotion' With Artificial Intelligence

In a new interview with "The Dark", an active rock music program that airs on Minnesota's 94 Rocks KFML radio station, DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry weighed in on a debate about people using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to create music. Asked if he has thought about incorporating this new technology during his own songwriting and recording process, Daughtry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I haven't. I don't believe I am smart enough to even pull that off right now.

"It's such a weird feeling when I hear other people use A.I. to create this artist singing this song and the stylings of… It's weird to me," he explained. "I look at it as a novelty. I don't necessarily look at it as a tool to create what we're doing. I love the human aspect of creating art and music, and that's something that I don't think A.I. can really duplicate, is the human element.

"I think you can create a lot of things with A.I. I don't think you can create human emotion," Chris added. "You can't get to the heart, I don't think. I'm sure it's gonna eventually get to that place, but I think you can always kind of see through that."

This past April, DAUGHTRY unveiled its latest single "The Day I Die", via Big Machine Rock. Written by Daughtry alongside Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, "The Day I Die" was described in a press release as "a deeply personal admission drenched in Chris Daughtry's signature powerhouse vocals."

"The Day I Die" followed closely behind "Shock To The System (Part One)" , the first installment of a two-part project that offers a deeper look into Chris's personal journey. Featuring standout tracks "Pieces" and "Artificial", both of which hit No. 1 on the Active Rock charts, the six-song project tells the raw story of a life torn apart by grief and rebuilt through resilience– serving as a powerful soundtrack for anyone navigating the path of overcoming loss.

DAUGHTRY recently completed a North American tour with DISTURBED. This summer they will join CREED for the "Summer Of '99" run.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. The record was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards, alongside seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009), "Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, the band released their record "Dearly Beloved", with singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming" all cracking the Top 10. Following yet another Top 10 success with their 2023 smash cover of JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, DAUGHTRY ushered in a new sonic era with their debut Big Machine Records single "Artificial". The return to their rock roots scored the band their first No. 1 single in the Active Rock format, laying the groundwork for their new EP, "Shock To The System (Part One)" , out now on all platforms.

In November 2021, Chris's stepdaughter Hannah Price was found dead in her home. It was later revealed that Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris was on tour when Price died, and subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.

Photo credit: Dominique D'Costa