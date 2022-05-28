CHRIS JERICHO's KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE Is Back With Fourth Single, 'Silver Spoon'

In 2020, FOZZY singer Chris Jericho joined forces with TRIXTER/FOZZY bassist P.J. Farley, guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form a 1980s KISS cover band called KUARANTINE. The band's latest single, a version of "Silver Spoon", which originally appeared on KISS's 1989 album "Hot In The Shade", can be streamed below. The new track, available via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard, was the second most added song this week on the Billboard Rock Indicator chart and marks the fourth release from KUARANTINE, which has been entertaining fans with its versions of KISS rarities and some good ol' fashioned rock music.

"I'm pleasantly surprised as to how much attention and buzz KUARANTINE has achieved since we released our first song only a few years ago," shares Jericho. "Record companies…and groupies…have been sliding into our DMs daily with requests, offers, endorsements, and the question, 'What's the next track gonna be?'. Well, the time has come to unleash 'Silver Spoon' and turn the rock 'n' roll world into a damn zoo. Let us see all the animals!"

KUARANTINE's version of "Silver Spoon" has even drawn praise from KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who said: "My favorite song on 'Hot In The Shade' by far. Sounds great… well done!"

KUARANTINE first debuted in May 2020 with the release of "No No No", which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band has since issued its versions of "Heart Of Chrome", featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, and "Love's A Deadly Weapon", amassing nearly half a million total views on their videos on YouTube and close to 200,000 total streams across DSPs.

Later today (Saturday, May 28),KUARANTINE — Jericho, Slucher, McGinness, Farley and second guitarist Carlos "Charlie Parra" Enrique Parra Del Riego Campoverde — will perform at Creatures Fest in Nashville, a three-day music festival that will see all four living former KISS members — Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Peter Criss and Vinnie Vincent — play at the same event for the first time. KUARANTINE is also set to perform on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: Four Leaf Clover, a four-night cruise from Miami to the Bahamas taking place February 2-6, 2023.

Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians for KUARANTINE. Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit for country music sensation Luke Bryan for the past 14 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as OLD DOMINION, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK '78, a digital tribute to '70s KISS. Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band TRIXTER, which toured with KISS, POISON and SCORPIONS, before writing and recording two solo albums and eventually joining FOZZY in 2020. Newest bandmember Parra, who hails from Lima, Peru, is a global rock guitar YouTube sensation, amassing close to a million followers and over 176 million views on his channel.

In addition to his world-renowned wrestling career, first with World Wrestling Entertainment and now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW),Jericho is the lead singer of FOZZY, which released its eighth full-length album, "Boombox", earlier this month. "Boombox" is highlighted by the band's current Top 20 single "I Still Burn" as well as the Top 10 hits "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane". FOZZY's previous album, 2017's "Judas", elevated the band to new levels courtesy of their gold-certified breakout hit and Top 5 rock single "Judas", heard weekly on TBS Network's "AEW Dynamite" program as Jericho's entrance theme. The pop culture icon is also the host of the widely popular "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, a four-time New York Times best-selling author, and actor, who also runs the entertainment news site Web Is Jericho. For the past three decades, Jericho has established himself as a multi-faceted talent with tens of millions of fans worldwide.