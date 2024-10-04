CHRIS ROBINSON Understands AEROSMITH's Decision To Cancel Farewell Tour: 'Your Body Is Your Instrument'

During an appearance on the October 1 episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson spoke about AEROSMITH's decision to cancel their farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler's larynx injury. THE BLACK CROWES were originally scheduled to support AEROSMITH on that tour, but have since made plans to embark on a headlining run of shows. Chris said: "We love AEROSMITH. They've always been very kind to THE BLACK CROWES, and one of our favorite rock bands. And the tour worked out to where it was really cool to be included in this, and it worked for us on a number of levels. So, when it got cancelled last year, we were, like, 'Okay.' That kind of threw us more for a loop, 'cause we had already started. So this year, we were just — I mean, I'm disappointed more as a fan than anything, because we're cool. We have our own world. We have our own life, THE BLACK [CROWES], we have our own people, and we're taken care of. And we have a lot ahead of us, even after 30 years. Were we bummed? Most definitely. But I'm also, like, I said, I'm bummed because I that band and it was great to see them. But I also get it, man. People say, 'Well, Mick Jagger [THE ROLLING STONES] does it.' I'm, like, well, there's only one Steven Tyler. That's Mick Jagger, dude. Like, of course Mick Jagger still does it. He's like a freak of freaks. He's Mick Jagger. So, I also understand that if, hey, if Steven feels like he just can't do it, it's heartbreaking for him. But I also understand that all the pressure is on the singer. And you listen to him, he's not singing to back-up tapes. When he comes out and does 'Back In The Saddle', 'BAAAACK'!, you're, like, 'Jesus, man.' That last show in Long Island, which was the third show of the tour last year, we all had a suite to go watch the shows. We're in New York, we have lots of friends and family, so we're all… We did our show. We had a great show. We all go up to the suite to watch them. And I'm sitting next to Rich [Robinson, THE BLACK CROWES guitarist], and they sounded incredible. I was, like, 'Wow.' So, I mean, I get it. We love them. We love Steven. I hope that that's not the last, that they get to do something. But I also understand the pressure. I also understand when your body is your instrument. And it's just a fact — you get to be 76 years old."

THE BLACK CROWES' latest album, "Happiness Bastards", was recorded at producer Jay Joyce's Neon Cross Studio in East Nashville in summer 2023 after they spent most of the two previous years on the road celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Shake Your Money Maker", their 1990 quintuple-platinum debut.

THE BLACK CROWES' first full-length LP of new material in 15 years, "Happiness Bastards" arrived on March 15 via the band's own record label, Silver Arrow Records.

"Happiness Bastards" contains 10 tracks, including a guest appearance by Lainey Wilson, a Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter who rose to prominence after her music was featured on the television drama "Yellowstone". She was named the 2023 CMA Entertainer Of The Year.

THE BLACK CROWES released an acoustic collection called "Croweology" in 2010. An EP, "1972" — a collection of covers — arrived in May 2022.

Joining Chris and Rich in THE BLACK CROWES' current touring lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with guitarist Nico Bereciartua, drummer Cully Symington, keyboard player Erik Deutsch and backing vocalists Mackenzie Adams and Lesley Grant.

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES released "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

A deluxe reissue of "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" arrived on December 1, 2023. The set included previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker", was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.