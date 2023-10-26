CHRISTINE MCVIE's Share Of FLEETWOOD MAC Recorded Music Royalties Acquired By HARBOURVIEW EQUITY PARTNERS

Global alternative assessment management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) has announced it purchased the share of FLEETWOOD MAC's record royalties owned by the estate of the late Christine McVie — the brilliant vocalist, musician and songwriter who shined as one of the most iconic females in rock history.

Against the backdrop of a male-dominated music industry in the '70s and '80s, McVie's remarkable contributions as a singer-songwriter and keyboardist, both within the group's timeless classics and in her solo endeavors, solidified her as an inspiration to countless female musicians and a symbol of empowerment in the world of rock.

A profound presence in FLEETWOOD MAC, one of the most enduring rock bands to ever exist, and a groundbreaking artist who cultivated a new standard for women in rock bands, McVie sadly passed away in November 2022 at the age of 79.

Through powerful vocals and unique writing, McVie established a distinct foothold in the rock music space with songs like "Don't Stop", "Over My Head", "Say You Love Me", "Little Lies" and "Everywhere". Notably, her contributions to the band's Grammy-winning album "Rumours" included "You Make Loving Fun", "Don't Stop" and the piano ballad "Songbird".

"Christine's remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping FLEETWOOD MAC's sound. The band's timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today," said Sheresse Clarke Soares, the founder and managing partner at HarbourView. "We are honored to uphold that legacy as we welcome Christine's lifetime of work with the band into HarbourView. Christine is a decorated and iconic legend in the history of rock 'n' roll. She is a global treasure. We hold her works with pride."

British-American rock band FLEETWOOD MAC achieved immense popularity and success over several decades and remains one of the world's most popular bands.

Christine met John McVie while on the road with her band CHICKEN SHACK. In 1968, Christine and John married, and she decided to stop touring and prioritize her family. Christine was often around FLEETWOOD MAC while they were rehearsing, and as a result knew the parts and contributed backup vocals.

Christine became a full member of the band with the album "Future Games" (1971),and as a member of the band which went on to record "Bare Trees" (1971),"Penguin" (1973),"Mystery To Me" (1973),and "Heroes Are Hard To Find" (1974). Christine McVie was integral in cementing the band's legacy and icon status.

In 1998, McVie was awarded the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution, the same year FLEETWOOD MAC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Christine received a Gold Badge from the British Academy Of Songwriters in 2006 and an Ivor Novello award in 2014. In 2014, Mick Fleetwood called Christine and asked if she would consider rejoining the band. In response to Mick's invitation, she went on stage, after having left the band 15 years earlier, to perform "Don't Stop" as the encore at FLEETWOOD MAC's concert at the O2 in London. She was overwhelmed by the response from the audience, which lead her to reunite with Mick, John, Lindsey and Stevie.

In 2014, the band started the "On With The Show" tour and continued touring for the next five years. They toured all over the world and the last FLEETWOOD MAC show was at the end of 2019. During this time, the definitive FLEETWOOD MAC compilation album "50 Years: Don't Stop" was released.

Christine's last appearance on stage was at the London Palladium for the "Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green" concert on February 25, 2020.

Christine McVie and FLEETWOOD MAC's music continue to have an indelible mark on the global music landscape and will be cherished by fans for generations to come.

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Christine McVie's estate was represented by Christine's longtime attorney Mario Gonzalez, and by the executers of her estate, Paul Glass and Martin Wyatt, Mr. Glass was Christine's business manager for decades, and Mr. Wyatt was her personal manager for many years.

"I found the people at Harborview and their lawyers at Fox Rothchild to be professional, straightforward, and a pleasure to deal with," said attorney Gonzalez. "Christine's music will live forever." Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of 24,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

The company is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of R&CPMK public relations and communications services for HarbourView Equity Partners