CHUCK SCHULDINER Statue And DEATH 'Scream Bloody Gore' Collectible Coming From KnuckleBonz

KnuckleBonz has announced that production has started on a limited-edition Chuck Schuldiner (DEATH) Rock Iconz statue and a DEATH "Scream Bloody Gore" 3D vinyl collectible. Both are made in an exclusive, limited-edition and are now available for pre-order at this location.

Schuldiner's nephew Chris Steele said in a statement: "Chuck has finally been immortalized amongst the likes of Randy Rhoads, Jimi Hendrix, Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley. KnuckleBonz truly captured the essence of Chuck at what I believe to be the peak of his short but meaningful career. I, along with the rest of the Schuldiner family, are absolutely ecstatic. Let the metal flow!"

KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

"We are so pleased to be working with the Schuldiner family to celebrate Chuck's music and legacy of metal," says Tony Simerman, CEO/creative director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "We were founded almost 20 years ago with the goal of serving music superfans and we're very pleased to be able to create something to pay tribute to Chuck."

The DEATH collectible bundle (featuring both Chuck Schuldiner Rock Iconz and "Scream Bloody Gore" 3D vinyl) is now available for pre-order here. KnuckleBonz is offering a limited time pre-order special for the set at $290 USD.

The Chuck Schuldiner Rock Iconz statue is crafted by hand. Each figure is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. This is an officially licensed, limited-edition collectible with only 3000 made.

"Scream Bloody Gore" 3D Vinyl collectible statue captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series. Only 1987 will be cast for DEATH superfans worldwide. Each piece is hand-crafted.

These highly exclusive, limited-edition collectibles are now available for pre-order to reserve. The anticipated ship date is spring 2023; however, KnuckleBonz will announce a more precise shipping timeframe later this year. Stay tuned to KnuckleBonz.com in the coming weeks for updates.