Classic Solo Albums From ALEX LIFESON And GEDDY LEE To Be Reissued

In an exciting announcement for RUSH fans and rock enthusiasts alike, Anthem Records in Canada and Rhino Records will reissue the first-ever solo albums of Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee. Lifeson's 1996 album "Victor" and Lee's 2000 offering "My Favourite Headache" will be re-released on August 9, 2024, in various formats, including a range of vinyl configurations.

"Victor", originally released on January 9, 1996, marks Alex Lifeson's solo debut. Lifeson took on the roles of songwriter, producer, and mixer for this album. For the first time, "Victor" will be available on vinyl, featuring a complete remix by Lifeson himself to enhance the audio quality. The fourth side of the album includes four instrumental tracks previously exclusive to Lifeson's web site. Guest artists include lead vocalist Edwin from I MOTHER EARTH, PRIMUS bassist Les Claypool, and Canadian powerhouse vocalist Lisa Dalbello. The 15-song collection is paired with striking 2024 reimagined artwork by Fantoons Animation Studios.

As a Rush Backstage exclusive, Alex Lifeson will personally autograph 1,000 lithographs to be included with the Ruby Translucent 2LPs, which are available only through the Rush Backstage web store.

"Victor" will be available in the following editions:

* Ruby Translucent 2LP (Rush Backstage exclusive, limited to 1,000 units)

* Blue Translucent 2LP (exclusive to Canada, limited to 1,000 units)

* Crystal Clear Translucent 2LP (exclusive to U.S. and ROW)

* Standard Black 2LP

* CD

* Standard & HD/HRA Digital

For more details on the Alex Lifeson reissue and to preorder, go to this location.

"My Favourite Headache", Geddy Lee's only solo album to date, was initially released on November 14, 2000. This reissue marks its first vinyl pressing since a limited-edition Record Store Day exclusive in 2019. The fourth side of the album features two instrumental mixes. Produced by Lee, Ben Mink and David Leonard, the album includes contributions from Mink and drummers Matt Cameron (SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM) and Jeremy Taggart (OUR LADY PEACE).

"My Favourite Headache" will be offered in the following:

* Blue/Green Galaxy 2LP (exclusive to Canada/Anthem)

* Green & Blue 2LP (exclusive to U.S. and ROW/Rhino)

* CD

For more details on the Geddy Lee reissue and to preorder, go to this location.

RUSH — bassist/keyboardist/vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist/vocalist Alex Lifeson and the late, great drummer/lyricist Neil Peart — maintains a massive and uniquely passionate worldwide fanbase that acknowledges and respects the band's singular, bold, and perpetually exploratory songcraft that combines sterling musicianship, complex compositions, and distinctive lyrical flair. RUSH has sold more than 30 million albums in Canada and the U.S. alone, with worldwide sales estimated at 45 million (and counting). Between Music Canada and the RIAA, RUSH has been awarded 50 gold, 30 platinum, and nine multi-platinum album distinctions (and counting). RUSH has also had 5 Top 10 Billboard Canada Albums, received seven Grammy nominations, 10 Juno Award wins with 41 nominations, and earned an induction into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 1994 and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Additionally, Lee, Lifeson and Peart were made Officers Of The Order Of Canada on May 9, 1996.

"Victor" track listing:

Side A

01. Don't Care (4:01)

02. Promise (5:44)

03. Start Today (3:46)

04. Mr. X (2:24)

Side B

05. At The End (6:07)

06. Sending Out A Warning (4:10)

07. Shut Up Shuttin' Up (4:05)

08. Strip And Go Naked (3:49)

Side C

09. The Big Dance (4:04)

10. Victor (6:23)

11. Am The Spirit (5:32)

Side D

12. Cherry Lopez Lullabye (Instrumental) (3:22)

13. Serbs (Instrumental) (3:46)

14. Kroove (Instrumental) (4:52)

15. Banjo Bob (Instrumental) (4:10)

"My Favourite Headache" track listing:

Side A

01. My Favourite Headache (4:44)

02. The Present Tense (3:25)

03. Window To The World (3:02)

04. Working At Perfekt (5:00)

Side B

05. Runaway Train (4:30)

06. The Angels' Share (4:35)

07. Moving To Bohemia (4:25)

08. Home On The Strange (3:47)

Side C

09. Slipping (5:06)

10. Still (4:29)

11. Grace To Grace (4:59)

Side D

12. My Favourite Headache (Instrumental) (4:46)

13. Home On The Strange (Instrumental) (3:47)