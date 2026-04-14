COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces Inaugural 'Neverender Festival' And 'Neverender Rocks' For Fall 2026

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has announced two new special events — the two-day Neverender Festival at The Observatory Festival Grounds and the one-day Neverender Rocks at the Red Rocks Amphitheater — under the "Neverender" alias that the band has long used to designate special events, tours and cruises.

In 2010, COHEED AND CAMBRIA performed its first four albums over four nights each in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and London. Since then, the band has toured albums under the name, set sail on three separate cruises, and now their own festival.

Neverender Festival will take place on October 3 and October 4 in Santa Ana, California at the Observatory Festival Grounds, where they will perform one of their most revered albums, "The Afterman". The fan-favorite double album was released across fall of 2012 and winter of 2013 and will be performed at Neverender Festival alongside co-headliners CIRCA SURVIVE, who just announced a return after a six-year hiatus, SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE, TURNOVER, PUP, THURSDAY, LA DISPUTE, DESTROY BOYS, HAIL THE SUN and many more.

COHEED is also bringing Neverender Rocks on September 29 to the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, where the band will also perform "The Afterman" alongside special guests TURNOVER and THE HOME TEAM.

Both shows go on sale this Friday, April 17 at 10 am. local time in each market. Fans who have signed up to their newsletter will have early access to the events.

"The Father Of Make Believe" marks the monumental tenth studio album from COHEED AND CAMBRIA and includes "Goodbye, Sunshine", "Blind Side Sonny", "Searching For Tomorrow" and "Someone Who Can". "The Father Of Make Believe" carves out new sonic territory amidst all of the wailing guitars, drums that crack like fireworks, and vocalist and primary guitarist Claudio Sanchez's aching, powerful voice that centers us through moments both placid and pinwheeling. Narratively, "The Father Of Make Believe" continues the story of "The Amory Wars" / "Vaxis" universe, following COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2022 album "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". But where the set really forges new ground is in how Sanchez embraces the role of main character. He's often used epic songcraft to mask the stories he wanted to tell: reflections on an addicted father, memories of his beloved grandfather, concern about raising a child in a cruel world, hopes and fears around the love of his life. This time, he's writing more directly about his life and, especially, his unusual career. Sanchez is the Father Of Make Believe, gazing down upon this world he's wrought.

Last year, Sanchez announced his new guitar The Jackhammer, named after the famous line from COHEED AND CAMBRIA's song "In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3" — "man your own jackhammer." The Jackhammer is the first presentation from Claudio's new guitar and music company Evil Instruments and was completely designed by Sanchez, with assistance from long-time guitar tech Kevin Allen, and fine tuned and built by Los Angeles-based Dunable Guitars.

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest-running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar),Travis Stever (guitar),Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery.