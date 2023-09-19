COREY TAYLOR On Original 'Halloween' Film: 'I've Watched That Movie More Than I've Looked At The Faces Of My Own Children'

In the latest installment of Kerrang! Radio Konfidential, SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor answered several random questions about strange Internet rumors, picking his nose and the weirdest fan gift SLIPKNOT ever received.

Asked which film he has watched more than any other, Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh my god, it has to be [John Carpenter's] 'Halloween' '78. I've watched that movie more than I've looked at the faces of my own children. And that's really sad, when you think about it. It's fine — some of my kids aren't that old, so it's all good.

"'Halloween' '78 was the movie that made me love horror," Corey continued. "I saw the trailer when I was very young. They had stuck it at the beginning of the disco space movie 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]', and my mom thought I would really like that movie, so she took me to see it. 'It's just like 'Star Wars'.' I remember seeing the trailer for 'Halloween' and going, 'I suddenly don't care about 'Buck Rogers'. I just wanna see that movie.' And when I eventually got to see it, it was it was everything that I wanted it to be. It was super scary. It wasn't super gory. As a young kid, I didn't really go for gore. I liked the scare, I liked the thrill, I liked the suspense, man. It pulls you to the edge of your seat. And also, Michael Myers, albeit a serial killer, looks like a superhero, man. Like, it's not my fault. He just looks rad. And then you wonder why I joined SLIPKNOT."

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out in 2019.

Corey's sophomore solo studio album, "CMF2", was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor recently embarked on his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.