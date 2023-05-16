COREY TAYLOR Reveals Details For Second Solo Album 'CMF2', Announces Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, actor and New York Times best-selling author Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) has revealed details for his new solo studio album, "CMF2", including the release of the electrifying new single "Beyond", out today.

The official video supporting the single, as premiered by Rolling Stone, was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (HATEBREED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, TRIVIUM),the video finds Taylor trudging around the desert as a musing Uncle Sam intermingling with members of the band and the CHERRY BOMBS, the all-girl dance group featuring Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, all the while being surrounded by different versions of himself from through the years — before culminating as a live performance for a mass of fans in the round.

The song "Beyond" harkens back to 2006 in some shape or form. Taylor knew the song was special, but never found the time to bring the tune to its potential.

"I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I'm also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together' song," Taylor explains. "Bringing the masses together and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they've had a misconception about me. It's not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being 'alright, let's turn everything on its head.' It's almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints."

"CMF2" follows up Taylor's 2020 solo debut "CMFT", which featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

"My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we're going," Taylor adds. "CMF2" — where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin — packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

"CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who produced STONE SOUR's 2017 "Hydrograd" LP as well as "CMFT", returns for Taylor's second full-length.

"Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything," Taylor says of his studio collaborator. "We're not afraid to tell each other if it's a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust."

The CMFT band is:

Corey Taylor (vocals/guitar)

Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitars)

Dustin Robert (drums)

Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitars)

Eliot Lorango (bass)

"CMF2" track listing:

01. The Box

02. Post Traumatic Blues

03. Talk Sick

04. Breath Of Fresh Smoke

05. Beyond

06. We Are The Rest

07. Midnight

08. Starmate

09. Sorry Me

10. Punchline

11. Someday I'll Change Your Mind

12. All I Want Is Hate

13. Dead Flies

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, May 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time at CoreyTaylor.com.

Artist VIP pre-sale tickets and packages go on-sale starting Tuesday, May 16 at 12 p.m. EST. Password: CMF2

Corey Taylor "CMF2" U.S. tour dates with support from WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates:

Aug. 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

Aug. 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

Sep. 2 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

Sep. 3 - Pryor, OK - Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

Sep. 5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

Sep. 7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *

Sep. 9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Sep. 10 - Alton, VA - Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

Sep. 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

Sep. 15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale **

Sep. 16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount **

Sep. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues **

Sep. 19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues **

Sep. 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall **

Sep. 22 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

Sep. 24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues **

Sep. 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues **

Sep. 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

Sep. 28 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

Sep. 29 - Henderson, NV - The Dollar Loan Center ***

Oct. 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues **

Oct. 3 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ WARGASM & OXYMORRONS

** w/ WARGASM & LUNA AURA

*** Festival / Radio show

Photo credit: Pamela Littky