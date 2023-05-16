FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Cancels More Shows Due To Complications From IVAN MOODY's Hernia Surgery

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has canceled more shows in order to allow singer Ivan Moody to fully recover from his recent hernia surgery.

On Monday (May 15),the Las Vegas-based act released a statement explaining that Moody has been advised by doctors not to "perform any strenuous activity" until June 12 at the earliest.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH had already canceled three gigs as the support act for METALLICA: on April 29 at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands; on May 17 at Stade De France in Paris, France; and on May 28 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. They were replaced by NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen in Amsterdam and EPICA in Paris and Hamburg.

The band's full statement reads as follows: "Ivan went to the emergency room a few days ago with some complications from his recent hernia surgery. While he is in the best possible medical care, his doctors have advised he must not perform any strenuous activity until, at the minimum, June 12, 2023. As a result, we won't be able to proceed as planned with the European shows prior to that date. He is being followed closely by his medical team who will continue to monitor his progress and will advise as to when he can return to performing.

"We were genuinely looking forward to the dates and the decision to cancel was not made lightly but Ivan's health & well-being are our utmost priority. We apologize for any inconvenience and are grateful for your understanding and support during this time. We are all looking forward to returning to the stage as soon as Ivan has made a full recovery."

Late last month, Moody released a video message in which he explained how he ended up getting operated on. "I was in a video shoot," he said. "I was jumping around a little bit and I felt something pop. I didn't think much of it. The next day I went to rehearsal, and again, something was a little off, so I took myself to the doctor and he sat me down and he told me that he was surprised I was still walking. He informed me that I had three hernias and offered to do them right then and there. It was quick.

"I thought it would have been easy. However, having all three done at the same time was a shock to my system, to say the least, using of course my diaphragm and my stomach to sing, and you can hear it in my voice, I can't really talk that heavy right now. To be honest, it feels excruciating sitting upright.

"Anyway, he explained to me that the best thing to do would be to get it done now instead of prolonging it, having it rip and get worse, so that's what I did. Again, my body didn't take it as well as I thought it would, so here I am, not working."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's next performance is tentatively scheduled to take place on June 14 in Bucharest, Romania.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, 2022's "AfterLife". Upon its release last August, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AfterLife" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as No. 1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200. Most notably, with "AfterLife" the band broke the record for most No. 1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 No. 1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world. Since their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released eight consecutive albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.