COREY TAYLOR Says He Had 'A Complete And Utter Breakdown': 'I'm Getting The Help I Need'

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has shared a new video message addressing fans' concerns over his well-being after he canceled a tour.

Earlier this month, Taylor announced that he was scrapping his solo dates in North America to take a break and focus on his mental and physical health and spend time with his family. Less than three weeks later, he revealed he would go ahead with a short run of four shows in Asia between late March and early April.

Shortly after Corey announced the Asia tour, some fans of the 50-year-old musician expressed their confusion online as to why his North America shows were canceled but he was able to proceed with the Asia gigs.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Taylor responded to the Internet chatter, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey everybody, Corey Taylor here. Where do I even start?

"I decided to make this video in response to a lot of the feedback that came out after I announced that I would be carrying on with my Southeast Asia run. Originally, that was supposed to be mentioned in the statement that I released relating to my mental health lapse.

"The truth of the matter is I understand why so many of you are upset, and I'm just gonna break it down for you," he continued. "I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse that I kind of don't recognize myself.

"So, again, I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight. The reason I'm keeping the Southeast Asia run, it's literally four shows, it's literally a week. I'm gonna see how I do with that and just take it day by day, basically. I'm working on self-care right now, getting the help that I need and surrounding myself with my family.

"So, to everyone concerned with me, thank you very much. I appreciate it. To everyone who's upset, I hope this answers any of your questions. I'm just doing the best for me right now. And it's a long road and I don't know what's at the end of it, but I look forward to it. I have gratitude for it, and I hope you can show me some patience. Thank you."

Corey recently completed European and North American tours in support of his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", which was released in September. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in January 2023 at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.