SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Weighs In On JANE'S ADDICTION Onstage Fight: 'I Hope They're Okay'

During an appearance on the Your Mom's House podcast with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor was asked to weigh in on the recent onstage fight between JANE'S ADDICTION members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was my wife waking me up and going, 'Have you seen this shit?' And I was, like, 'Uh, no.' It's sad, man, 'cause I know both of them. And Dave Navarro is one of the sweetest souls on the planet. Perry also is very sweet, man. He's never been anything but fucking kind to me. And seeing that, I don't know what's happening there. And obviously, I don't wanna make assumptions 'cause I don't want it to get fucking blown out. It looks — it could be chemical, it could be behavioral, it could be because they've known each other for fucking 40 years, man. There's so many myths about their relationship, who fucking knows what that would be at this point? So I just hope [Perry is] okay. I hope Dave's okay. I mean, I reached out to him to see if he was… I texted Dave to see how he was doing. He hit me back. He was, like, he's cool. But, obviously, he doesn't wanna say anything 'cause right now they're just trying to figure out what the fuck they're gonna do."

Lamenting the fact that the remaining dates on JANE'S ADDICTION's tour were canceled as a result of the altercation, Corey said: "I've been waiting to see the original four — me and Clown [SLIPKNOT percussionist Shawn Crahan], actually. Clown's a massiveJANE'S ADDICTION fan, dude. He studied that shit like the Zapruder film. And he came to me, he's just, like, 'Dude, Taylor, you don't even fucking know.' It's crazy."

Praising JANE'S ADDICTION's unique sound, Corey added: "[Perry is] one of the most — there's no way to recreate his voice. And the people who try, it sounds like they're going to kill themselves. It's so high up there, but it was so perfect."

He continued: "I compare [JANE'S ADDICTION's debut album] 'Nothing's Shocking' with [GUNS N' ROSES' debut LP] 'Appetite For Destruction', to me. It's just one of those examples of a perfect album, because you can put that album on and just start it and never skip anything. Even 'Thank You Boys' is fucking wonderful to listen to. It's just a great, great album."

Circling back to the fallout from the JANE'S ADDICTION onstage fight, Taylor added: "I hope they're okay. And knowing how inter-band relationships can be, that's fucking tough, especially for a band that's been around that long, dude."

Speaking in general about the challenges of keeping bands together for several decades, Corey said: "I know bands that have been around for five years that have that shit happen. You just never know. When you spend that much time on the road with people, and you go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows and everything in between, shit's gonna get personal, and you just never know what's gonna happen on any given day.

"Sid [Wilson, SLIPKNOT turntablist] and I, who is one of my best friends, he's my brother, I almost killed him one night," Taylor explained. "We were recording [the] 'Disasterpieces' [concert video in February 2002] at — I wanna say it was London [Dockland] Arena, but I might be wrong. And he did exactly what we told him not to do. And I was so fucking pissed. I was also hammered, so that didn't fucking help anything. There's a clip online and it's so taken out of context. Most of us had body cameras. So what he would do is he would go out into the middle of the audience when we would do the sitdown part during 'Spit It Out'. And we told him not to do it this time, because we didn't want people to steal those cameras. And he did. And they did. And he didn't understand why we were mad. And he comes back and he goes — I'm fucking livid; I'm just, like, 'Aaargh'.' And he goes, 'Dude, you've gotta tell them to give the fucking camera back.' And I just whipped around on him. I was just, like, 'Shut your fucking…' It was one of the most evil moments of my life, and I just didn't give a shit. And to this day I feel bad about it. And it's a very real moment that's out there for everybody to see. And taken out of context, it's so fucking horrible."

JANE'S ADDICTION's September 13 show at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston came to a sudden end after Farrell bumped Navarro's shoulder with his own before seemingly yelling at the guitarist. Navarro then placed a hand between himself and Perry before Farrell appeared to throw a punch at him. Another man then jumped between them, breaking up the fight.

Farrell later apologized to his bandmates, fans and family, saying that his "breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

When JANE'S ADDICTION members Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins announced the early end of their tour, they wrote that they had "no choice but to discontinue the trek" due to "a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell." They added: "Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

The Boston show was part of JANE'S ADDICTION's co-headlining tour with LOVE & ROCKETS.