CORONER Announces First New Album In More Than 30 Years, 'Dissonance Theory'; Shares 'Renewal' Single

After more than three decades, Swiss pioneering technical metallers CORONER return with a new studio album: "Dissonance Theory" will be released on October 17, 2025 worldwide via Century Media Records.

To kick off the campaign for CORONER's upcoming release, a first new single titled "Renewal" is being made available today. Check it out in a video clip directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz below.

CORONER's guitarist, songwriter and producer Tommy Vetterli (a.k.a. Tommy T. Baron) checked in with the following comment about the band's new music: "I thought a lot about what CORONER should sound like today, but I pretty quickly realized that looking backwards wouldn't serve us. Of course, over time you develop a certain signature as a musician. So even if the material is new, it might still feel like a bridge to earlier phases — simply because it's me writing it. That said, we didn't set out to continue a legacy. We just wanted to create something honest and grounded in the present. 'Renewal' now opens the chapter for what became the first CORONER album I'm fully satisfied with, start to finish. So we'll let the music speak for itself — you'll know if it speaks to you."

"Dissonance Theory" contains 10 new songs across 47 minutes, recorded by Tommy Vetterli at New Sound Studios in Switzerland and mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (OPETH, KREATOR, AMON AMARTH) in Sweden. The album's cover artwork (see below) was created by Stefan Thanneur.

"Dissonance Theory" will be available as limited 2CD mediabook (with expanded booklet and the legendary "Death Cult" four-track demo from 1986, featuring Tom G. Warrior [TRIPTYKON, CELTIC FROST, HELLHAMMER] on vocals, as a bonus CD),standard CD jewelcase, digital album and LP.

"Dissonance Theory" track listing:

01. Oxymoron

02. Consequence

03. Sacrificial Lamb

04. Crisium Bound

05. Symmetry

06. The Law

07. Transparent Eye

08. Trinity

09. Renewal

10. Prolonging

In an August 2024 interview with Serbia's Agoraphobic News, Veterrli stated about CORONER's long-awaited follow-up to 1993's "Grin" album: "It's more mature, I would say. In the past, we wrote the music more to show off that we practiced a lot, and nowadays we write more from the heart and from the balls."

Asked what the new CORONER LP will sound like, Tommy responded: "It's gonna sound like typical CORONER, but, yeah, a little more mature. There's a lot of technical parts in it as well, but it's a little bit more song-oriented, and it also sounds very weird, like it always did."

Regarding whether the new CORONER music will be similar to "Grin", Tommy said: "I would say maybe 'Grin' is the closest to the new one, but there is also a lot of stuff more from like the third [1989's 'No More Color'] or fourth [1991's 'Mental Vortex'] album. But it's not possible, 30 years later, you make the same [album], and it also would be totally stupid and boring."

Veterrli previously discussed CORONER's new music in a December 2022 interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET. Asked if the band's next LP will follow in the path of "Grin", a noticeably less thrash-oriented album than its predecessors, he responded: "It's hard to say. It's more 'Grin' than 'Reborn Through Hate'. For me, these are songs. It's a showcase of what we learned and practiced. Everybody who has heard the pre-production, including the record company, is really happy and thinks that's the way the band should sound. It's more about feel and is song-oriented. The technical stuff is still there, but not the main thing. It's going to be weird, like all CORONER songs. My goal is always to do something I didn't hear one-hundred times before. Most bands are a copy of another band. There are a lot of great bands, but I miss the freshness or originality."

In the 1990s, CORONER caused a stir in the music industry with its progressive and technically sophisticated music style. All over the world, CORONER was considered one of the most unconventional avant-garde metal bands. Today, CORONER is a cult band and is highly respected not only by musicians such as Max Cavalera (SEPULTURA),Franz Treichler (THE YOUNG GODS) and Mille Petrozza (KREATOR),but also by metal fans all over the world.

After the release of "Grin" in 1993, the band split up. Two years later, a best-of album, "Coroner", was released. Sixteen years passed. Then, in 2011, Vetterli, Broder and then-drummer and founding member Marky Edelmann returned to the stage, playing a potpourri of numbers from their albums at concerts.

CORONER in 2014 announced the addition of drummer Diego Rapacchietti to the group's ranks. He made his live debut with CORONER on May 29, 2014, at Salzhaus in Winterthur, Switzerland.

CORONER 2025 is:

Ron "Royce" Broder - vocals, bass

Tommy Vetterli - guitars

Diego Rapacchietti - drums

Photo credit: Manuel Schütz