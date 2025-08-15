SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Says He Underwent Surgery To Remove 'A Small Tumor' From His Prostate Gland

SAXON frontman Biff Byford has revealed that he recently underwent an operation to remove "a small tumor" from his "prostate gland". He will now be treated with chemotherapy for "a short period", resulting in the cancelation of a couple of shows and the postponement of several others.

Earlier today (Friday, August 15),Byford released a video message via the SAXON official social media in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hi, it's Biff here from SAXON. I wanna keep you up to date on what's happening with my health and why we've had to cancel some shows.

"So, yeah, I got sick and, obviously, as you know, I had a heart problem. So this time it wasn't my heart. I went for an MRI scan on my prostate gland before I went to America a few months ago, which was okay, but they found a shadow, a tumor, a small tumor, which they didn't know was there. So, that's why I had to have an operation done really quickly on the 8th of July.

"We never like canceling shows or postponing shows — it's absolutely rubbish — so I'm over the operation now," he continued. "It's been five weeks since I had the operation. It was a small tumor. Unfortunately, I have to have a short period of chemotherapy, what they call a mop-up, just in case there was something there that they didn't miss. The operation was successful, they got all the cancer out, but they just need to make sure there's none floating around in my bloodstream.

"So we're gonna have to cancel the show on the 22nd of August and the 29th and also we're gonna postpone the Spanish shows and the French shows. They're gonna go into May and April of next year. The shows in November in the U.K. and Ireland are gonna be going ahead. That's gonna be great. I should be over it by then. So everything will be going well for then.

"So, yeah, sorry, because we hate canceling shows, but I wanna let you know what's happening, 'cause a lot of people speculated it was my heart and things," Biff added. "So they just found this small tumor and they took it out straight away. So, yeah, the prognosis — I think that's the right word — is good. My cure is progressing. I'm feeling okay at the moment.

"So, yeah, I'm writing the [next SAXON] album, finishing the album, arranging, writing lyrics and doing melodies. That's the upside of having some free time. Obviously I've lost quite a bit of weight, which is also a plus.

"So we're gonna see you all in November. And keep the faith. Have a fantastic summer, and I'll keep you in the loop on what's happening. Okay? So, yeah, come on. Peace and quiet."

In an accompanying post, SAXON wrote: "Following SAXON's June announcement with regards to Biff's emergency procedure we would like to share with you a special message from Biff for fans as to his ongoing recovery from cancer and all he has been going through since his recent diagnosis following the band's Japanese tour in late April. Biff also discusses the postponement of SAXON's imminent French and Spanish shows until April and May of next year while he undergoes a short period of chemotherapy but has been told by doctors that his prognosis going forward is positive. All tickets will remain valid for the new rescheduled dates which will be announced on SAXON's socials imminently.

"Sadly, Biff's treatment also impacts on the band's forthcoming festival performances at both Trutnoff Open Air, with the band's appearance later this month having to be cancelled, and Neuborn Open Air, also later this month, now postponed until the festival's 2026 edition.

"Biff would like to reassure fans that both the band's special 'Hell, Fire And Steel' UK & Ireland Tour this November will be going ahead as planned along with SAXON's headline performance at Metal Hammer Paradise in Lübeck, Germany. The band's 'Hell Fire And Steel' UK Tour is currently close to being SOLD OUT, so fans are advised to grab the last few tickets quickly to avoid disappointment, as this will be the last opportunity to see SAXON this year in UK and Ireland and to hear the band's classic 'Wheels Of Steel' album played in full for the last time from start to finish."

In August 2024, Biff underwent a "procedure" to treat atrial flutter, a type of heart rhythm abnormality, or arrhythmia, that causes the heart's upper chambers (atria) to beat too quickly.

In September 2019, Biff suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency triple bypass surgery.

SAXON's latest album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", marked the band's first release with new guitarist Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD).

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.

In early 2023, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by Tatler.

Brian has been touring with fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford since mid-2023, but continues to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".