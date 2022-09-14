CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces November 2022 U.S. Tour

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will embark on a U.S. tour in November. Support on the trek will come from SPIRIT ADRIFT and THE NATIVE HOWL.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "No Cross No Crown", which came out in January 2018 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Tour dates:

Nov. 10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

Nov. 11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

Nov. 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (‘Snowblind Fest‘)

Nov. 13 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

Nov. 15 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

Nov. 17 - Raleign, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

Nov. 19 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Nov. 22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Nov. 23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Nov. 25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Nov. 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper Keenan reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of guitarist Woody Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean and drummer Reed Mullin to hit the road hard. "Reed called me and mentioned maybe playing a couple shows," Keenan recalled. "I said, 'Let's just go to Europe and see if it works.' So we went to Europe and then ended up going back four times in one year... We toured for a year and then started tracking."

Recording in North Carolina with longtime producer John Custer, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY cut "No Cross No Crown" in about forty days over the course of a year. "We took our time and didn't put any pressure on ourselves," Keenan said. "I'd go up from New Orleans and we'd do four or five days at a time, just hacking away at it. It was fun because we did it like a demo, but in a studio. We were writing and putting it on tape at the same time. We took what parts we thought were great from the old days and weren't scared to go backwards. It kinda wrote itself that way."

The album's iconic title came from a tour stop in England. "We were playing this old church from like the 1500s that had been turned into a performing arts center," Keenan recalled. "The dressing room had stained glass windows and one of them showed this poor fella being persecuted. Underneath it said, 'no cross no crown.' So I just took that idea. We're not trying to be on a soapbox, but we used it as a catalyst to write songs around."

Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Dean and Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.