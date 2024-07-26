CORY MARKS Enlists SULLY ERNA, MICK MARS And TRAVIS TRITT On '(Make My) Country Rock'

Cory Marks will release his second full-length album, "Sorry For Nothing", on October 11 via Better Noise Music. The LP offers an unapologetic double-barreled blast of 13 songs, equally divided between Marks's breakthrough blend of arena-rock and roots country alongside kindred spirits such as Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Hardy and Brantley Gilbert.

Marks has today (July 26) released the album's no-apologies track "(Make My) Country Rock". It notably includes features from Sully Erna of multi-platinum hard rock group GODSMACK, legendary guitarist Mick Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE),and multi-platinum selling and award-winning country artist Travis Tritt. "(Make My) Country Rock" — produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert) — rallies together fans of both country and rock alike with the opening line "I've been known to piss some people off / From the Sunset Strip to small town honky tonks / I've been behind both kinds of bars", while its chorus proudly proclaims: "Ain't ever gonna stop/ I'm gonna make my country rock."

"What can I say… I'm country, I'm rock," shares Marks. "That's exactly what this song is and what I sing about. It may piss people off, but I know a lot more listeners out there are gonna be happier when they hear it. I can say that my friends and features on this track agree too! I'm gonna make my country rock!"

"Sorry For Nothing" is the follow-up to Marks's successful debut, "Who I Am". It generated the hit single "Outlaws & Outsiders", which charted at No. 1 in the U.S. on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart and No. 5 on iTunes Country Songs, while making history as the first-ever Top 10 rock radio-charting single from a Canadian country act.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SHANIA TWAIN, PAPA ROACH),Kile Odell (NITA STRAUSS, DAVID DRAIMAN),and Andrew Baylis (JELLY ROLL, BRANTLEY GILBERT),"Sorry For Nothing"'s 13 songs range from Haggard-like country and virtual bluegrass to straight-up arena rock anthems, EAGLES-like acoustic country-folk and almost PANTERA-like hard metal.

"They're all Cory Marks," says Marks. "I'm very familiar with both genres. I try to mix country music with rock and a dash of metal, mash it all up and that's my sound. This album features the best songs I've written since COVID. It's a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting, to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs… something for everyone. Whether you're a rock fan, a metal fan or a country music fan, my mission is to reach anyone who feels a little different."

Marks will be headed to the U.S. this fall opening for multi-platinum rock THEORY OF A DEADMAN. The tour stretches from October 29 to November 23 and will see Marks performing an acoustic set featuring music from "Sorry For Nothing" alongside past hits. Marks has previously toured North America with a blend of artists including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ZZ TOP and Brantley Gilbert, while also having joined NICKELBACK on the main stage at the annual Boots And Hearts festival in Toronto in 2023.

"Sorry For Nothing" track listing:

01. (Make My) Country Rock (feat. Sully Erna, Travis Tritt and Mick Mars)

02. Guilty (feat. DL of BAD WOLVES)

03. Whiskey For Sale

04. Sorry For Nothing

05. Drunk When I'm High

06. 17

07. Fast As I Can

08. Tough To Be Strong

09. A Lot Like Me

10. 1949

11. Lit Up

12. Late Night Of Drinking Again

13. Learn To Fly

Photo credit: Ed Regan