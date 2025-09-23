CREED's First Career-Spanning Collection 'The Best Of Creed' Arrives Digitally

Following a widely celebrated full-scale comeback last year, CREED is in the midst of a major resurgence: selling out over 130 shows and three headline cruises in just two years, and watching their biggest hits return to the charts. Now, as the band looks ahead, they are also taking a moment to reflect on their legacy with "The Best Of Creed", their first comprehensive collection spanning all four of their albums. The set features chart-topping hits like "Higher", "With Arms Wide Open", "One Last Breath" and "My Sacrifice", alongside stadium staples like "My Own Prison", "What If" and "What's This Life For". The album is out now digitally, with vinyl and CD editions arriving November 21 via Craft Recordings, available to pre-order today.

"The Best Of Creed" will also be available on a series of limited-edition color vinyl pressings, including Eruption (Creed.com),Silver Marble (Walmart),Red Smoke (Barnes & Noble),and Sunspot (Craft Recordings). In addition, Walmart will carry an exclusive CD edition, packaged with a commemorative satin tour pass.

Having sold more than 53 million albums worldwide, CREED stands as one of modern rock's most successful acts. Founded in 1994 by the songwriting duo of Scott Stapp (vocals) and Mark Tremonti (guitar),alongside bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips, the Tallahassee band quickly rose to international stardom with soaring hooks, driving guitar riffs, and reflective lyricism.

"The Best Of Creed" charts the band's path through their singles spanning their four studio albums, beginning with their 1997 debut, "My Own Prison". Certified six times platinum, the album introduced CREED with Top Ten Mainstream Rock hits like "What's This Life For", "Torn" and the title track. With more than 15 million copies sold worldwide, "My Own Prison" stands among the most successful debuts to date.

The story continues with 1999's "Human Clay". One of the bestselling albums of all-time in the U.S., the diamond-certified LP catapulted CREED to global superstardom with the Grammy-winning "With Arms Wide Open" (the band's first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100) and smash hit "Higher", which dominated the U.S. pop chart for an astonishing 57 weeks, peaking at No.7. Having sold over 20 million copies worldwide, the album also includes the fan favorite "What If", memorably featured in the "Scream 3" soundtrack (its music video including cameos from the cast).

2001's "Weathered" pushed the band forward with some of their most personal lyrics and heaviest material, including the Grammy-nominated "My Sacrifice" and the enduring "One Last Breath" — both Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Other highlights include "Hide" and the blues-laced title track. The album debuted at No.1, where it stayed for eight consecutive weeks, and has since been certified six times platinum.

After a five-year hiatus, the band returned with 2009's "Full Circle". Led by the single "Overcome", CREED's fourth album was one of their most dynamic — blending heavier material (including "A Thousand Faces") with more melodic selections like "Rain". Welcomed by fans, the long-awaited title debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Alternative, Rock and Hard Rock Album charts.

Now, more than three decades after their formation, CREED is enjoying one of the strongest runs of their career. Returning to the stage after a 12-year hiatus in 2024, the band headlined the inaugural "Summer Of '99" cruise and the "Summer Of '99" tour — extended through 2025 due to overwhelming demand. This year, CREED also played an anticipated set at the Stagecoach festival and co-headlined the two-day "Summer Of '99 & Beyond" festival. Looking ahead, the band will lead the third annual "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" cruise in 2026, while fans can catch CREED later this year at Creedmas 2025 — a special five-show run, kicking off December 19 and December 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"The Best Of Creed" track listing (Vinyl)

Side A:

01. Higher (Radio Edit)

02. One Last Breath

03. My Own Prison (Radio Edit)

04. Overcome

05. What If (Radio Edit)

Side B:

01. My Sacrifice

02. With Arms Wide Open (Single Version)

03. Torn (Radio Edit)

04. Rain

05. What's This Life For

"The Best Of Creed" track listing (CD/Digital)

01. Higher (Radio Edit)

02. One Last Breath

03. My Own Prison (Radio Edit)

04. Overcome

05. What If (Radio Edit)

06. My Sacrifice

07. With Arms Wide Open (Single Version)

08. Torn (Radio Edit)

09. Rain

10. What's This Life For

11. Hide *

12. A Thousand Faces *

* On CD/digital configurations only