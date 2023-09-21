CREED's Second 2024 Cruise Is Another Sellout

CREED and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have made rock 'n' roll history with the swift sellouts of their immersive 1990s rock 'n' roll celebrations at sea, "Summer Of '99" cruise and "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" cruise — the first-ever artist-branded event franchise in Sixthman history to completely sell out two separate voyages. Following the historic announcement and immediate sellout of Week 1, CREED unveiled Week 2 to a similarly unprecedented response, with all reservations booked within an hour of public on sale.

Presented by Sixthman, "Summer Of '99" and "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" will be highlighted by the first public live performances in more than a decade by CREED — the Grammy Award-winning band. "Summer Of '99" cruise heads to sea April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" cruise sails April 27-May 1, 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Canaveral, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jade.

Heralded with a series of viral teasers that lit up social media, the cruises were met by worldwide media attention. "Summer Of '99" is now the Top 3 among Sixthman's all-time pre-sale signups and waiting list signups for events of any kind.

Both "Summer Of '99" and "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" will see CREED — comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — reuniting for the first time since 2012 for two unique live performances under the Caribbean stars on the famed pool deck stage. "Summer Of '99" will showcase an explosive lineup that includes very special guest 3 DOORS DOWN alongside a stacked all-star bill featuring BUCKCHERRY, TONIC, VERTICAL HORIZON, FUEL, THE VERVE PIPE, TANTRIC, DISHWALLA, Louise Post (of VERUCA SALT),NINE DAYS and SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY. "Summer Of '99 And Beyond" will then boast its own incredible bill, featuring very special guest DAUGHTRY alongside an all-star lineup that includes BUCKCHERRY, TONIC, VERTICAL HORIZON, FUEL, THE VERVE PIPE, TANTRIC, Louise Post (of VERUCA SALT),NINE DAYS, JIMMIE'S CHICKEN SHACK and SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY. Both voyages will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of the "Power Hour" (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein) and also feature an exclusive live question-and-answer session with CREED open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party. As if that weren't enough, all guests will receive an autographed commemorative item signed by CREED prior to both events.

Fans who missed the opportunity to book can join the waiting lists for both sailings at summerof99cruise.com.

CREED's singer Scott Stapp spoke to Jason Bailey of Audacy Check In about the group's recent announcement that it will reunite for its first shows in 12 years in 2024. Asked how the reunion came about, Scott said: "That was something I think managers were talking about for a long time before the artists were approached. And so then we were approached and everyone signed on. [We] thought it would be a good way to kind of kick things off and see what happens."

As for the possibility of more CREED shows beyond the upcoming cruise, Scott said: "We don't have anything planned after that right now. It's baby steps. But you know what? Relationships were positive, we support each other. And so we'll see what happens from there. But right now I'm just excited to get back on stage with those guys. I respect them all so much. And I can't wait to have a good time on that cruise and play some CREED tunes."

CREED's enormous success is largely due to the prolific writing team of Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, who founded the band together in 1993. Their winning combination of driving guitar riffs, rousing hooks and introspective lyrics earned them legions of loyal fans around the world. Following the release of their first two albums, the four-piece — which also included bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips — became the first band ever to have seven consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks. CREED's third album, "Weathered" (2001),also debuted at No. 1, and produced several popular singles, including Top Ten hits "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath". Though CREED announced its breakup in 2004, the band briefly reunited in 2009 to release "Full Circle". Heavier than their previous albums, "Full Circle" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, proving the incredible staying power of the band.

CREED disbanded in 2004 but reunited five years later for the aforementioned "Full Circle" LP and an extensive tour. Stapp has since toured and recorded as a solo artist, although he suffered a drug-related mental breakdown in 2014 and spent several years recovering from that.

In 2019, Tremonti said in an interview on Jamey Jasta's podcast that he was sitting on an album's worth of material for CREED. Asked whether CREED could reunite again, Tremonti said, "People say, 'Is it done? Is it over? Is there new music coming out?' I'm sitting on an entire CREED album... When we were together doing the reunion tour, we put a lot of music together and I have like really sketchy little demos of probably 13 songs. I listened to them maybe a year ago and they're good songs."

Tremonti added: "It's just, there's no time. Is it good enough for me to put everything on the back burner that I've been working on for the past 14 years? No. Is it good enough to maybe 10 years from now or seven years from now... or some big resurgence happens or there's an anniversary where everybody's like, 'We want to see CREED and the world demands it like they used to.' I wouldn't say no."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann