CRIMSON GLORY Announces Return With New Singer And Guitarist

Legendary progressive power metallers CRIMSON GLORY are returning with new lead vocalist, new guitarist and immediate plans to release two new singles.

Founding CRIMSON GLORY members Ben Jackson (guitar), Jeff Lords (bass) and Dana Burnell (drums) are being joined by new lead vocalist Travis Wills of the Dallas, Texas progressive power metal band INFIDEL RISING and guitarist Mark "Borgy" Borgmeyer of the Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida hard rock act THE LOST BOYS.

Two new singles, titled "Triskaideka" and "Indelible Ashes", are slated for release. The first song, "Triskaideka", is available now on the band's official web site, theofficialcrimsonglory.com

CRIMSON GLORY will premiere the lyric video for "Triskaideka" on January 20, 2024.

The band will play some select European live concert dates in October 2024. More details will be announced soon.

CRIMSON GLORY has been largely inactive since singer Todd La Torre officially quit the band in February 2013.

La Torre, who joined Seattle-based progressive metal icons QUEENSRŸCHE in June 2012 as the replacement for Geoff Tate, became an official member of CRIMSON GLORY in April 2010 and played a number of shows with the Florida metal act during the two-and-a-half-year period prior to his exit.

A "raw" version of a new CRIMSON GLORY demo track titled "Garden Of Shadows", featuring La Torre on vocals, was released in September 2012 and was supposed to appear on the band's new concept record, which was expected sometime in 2013.

In announcing his departure from CRIMSON GLORY, La Torre said that his involvement with QUEENSRŸCHE "had nothing to do" with his decision to leave CRIMSON GLORY, adding that the "main reason" for his "resignation" was "primarily" due to the latter band's "inertia status."

La Torre made his first public appearance with CRIMSON GLORY at ProgPower USA X as one of 17 guest performers paying tribute to Midnight, the band's original singer.

Midnight passed away in 2009 due to long-term health complications.

Wade Black sang on CRIMSON GLORY's 1999 album "Astronomica" and took part in a subsequent European tour.

David Van Landing replaced Midnight briefly for the U.S. tour in support of CRIMSON GLORY's third album, 1991's "Strange And Beautiful".

Travis Wills photo courtesy of INFIDEL RISING