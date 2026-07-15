CROWN MAGNETAR Announces New Album 'The Hollowing Of Godflesh'

On September 25, Colorado's brutal deathcore denizens CROWN MAGNETAR will release their third full-length, "The Hollowing Of Godflesh", via Unique Leader Records.

Stream the new single "Godkiller" now, in preparation for a monstrous co-headlining tour with TO THE GRAVE.

CROWN MAGNETAR vocalist Dan Tucker comments: "'Godkiller' is all gas. It's basically the equivalent of driving a bulldozer into Hell. Still very CROWN MAGNETAR, but focused through a death metal intensity and a great tone-setting track to introduce our new record, 'The Hollowing Of Godflesh'."

Regarding "The Hollowing Of Godflesh", Tucker adds: "'The Hollowing Of Godflesh' is the most complete representation of CROWN MAGNETAR we've ever put together. We pushed every aspect of our songwriting further without losing the intensity and rawness that defines the band. We wanted to take what people expect from us and push it further by adding more atmosphere, bigger moments, and even more aggression without sacrificing anything. You'll hear it in the insane riffing of new guitarist Rob Maramonte, who has spent time as a member of FALLUJAH and THE ZENITH PASSAGE, as well as performed live with THY ART IS MURDER and ALL SHALL PERISH.

"'The Hollowing of Godflesh' is a highly sharpened version of CROWN MAGNETAR. It delivers unrelenting brutality and is sure to please old and new fans alike."

"The Hollowing Of Godflesh" track listing

01. Gun Eater

02. Desecrate Infinite

03. Domination

04. Impaled Genesis

05. The Hollowing Of Godflesh

06. Godkiller

07. Shut Up And Bleed

08. Torture Engine

09. Sculptures Of Suffering (feat. Heath Thompson of FLESH CARVING)

10. Dead Crown

CROWN MAGNETAR are bringing the brutal back. Many rising deathcore bands are inspired by and approximate a revival of the genre's early creators. However, these brutes go to what inspired those OGs: the kind of heavy-focused knuckle-dragging that inspired the death- portion of the equation.

Early brutal death metal like SUFFOCATION and DYING FETUS slam as much as they shred, and it's between these whiplashing realities that Colorado's CROWN MAGNETAR blast through third LP "The Hollowing Of Godflesh", out September 25, 2026 via Unique Leader Records.

"I've always been into brutal death metal, but over the years it's become more and more what I listen to," exclaims Tucker, citing PUTRIDITY, BRODEQUEIN and DEFEATED SANITY, in addition to the breakneck deathcore bands on which CROWN MAGNETAR based their riff-heavy sound: THE RED SHORE, I DECLARE WAR and THY ART IS MURDER.

The influences bleed all over the album, which apparently does little to sate the prolific band's bloodthirst. They continue their streak of one release each year, with the noteworthy difference on LP3 that it marks the recorded debut of guitarist Rob Maramonte. His time in both THE ZENITH PASSAGE and FALLUJAH is reflected in the tech death bend, while stints filling in for THY ART IS MURDER and ALL SHALL PERISH ensured his right-hand chugs were just as deadly.

"I've spent time in a lot of great bands, but this is the first time I've felt a gelling of my vision with that of the band," reveals Maramonte. "CROWN is based on relentless brutality and raw power, and it's an honor they've allowed me to sharpen that into the most deadly version yet."

Calling it the most complete version of their (brutal tech) deathcore isn't just hearsay, it's proven. "Desecrate Infinite" was the best-streaming song the band ever released, besting even 2025's monolithic "Punishment" EP. Live performances of it (and follow-up "Impaled Genesis") even won over fans of ARCHSPIRE and UNDEATH on a monstrous North American tour.

So, yes, the death metal is ratcheted up on "The Hollowing Of Godflesh", with songs like "Godkiller", "Sculptures Of Suffering" and the title track leading the way. That's not to say breakdowns have been left behind, though, as album closing "Dead Crown" ends with one of CROWN MAGNETAR's most crushing ones, while "Shut Up And Bleed" takes rhythmic bludgeoning through its groovy runtime.

Behind the grooves is, once again, producer-turned-bassist Michael Sahm, who's been behind the desk for all the band's releases. That includes plenty of firsts: first release "The Prophet Of Disgust" and first LP "The Codex Of Flesh". Firsts look good on CROWN MAGNETAR, such as their first major tour in 2021, on which they supported LORNA SHORE on the back of the titans' viral success with "To The Hellfire". Since then, releases ("Alone In Death" EP and "Everything Bleeds" LP) and tours (with the likes of DYING FETUS, ARCHSPIRE, CHELSEA GRIN, SIGNS OF THE SWARM, ABORTED, SPITE and more) have grown in lockstep with CROWN MAGNETAR's increasingly maximalist deathcore.

It will be hard to miss CROWN MAGNETAR on the road, unmercifully joined behind the kit by Matt Kilner (NITHING, INIQUITOUS DEEDS, ex-GORGASM, ex-VITRIOL),as they treat their hustle like their music: extreme. An upcoming co-headliner with TO THE GRAVE (also releasing a new album) ends under-a-week before they serve as direct support to ARCHSPIRE in Europe. Slammed between those tech kings and THE ZENITH PASSAGE, CROWN MAGNETAR will have to play at the apex of that intensity.

CROWN MAGNETAR is:

Vocals: Dan Tucker

Guitar: Rob Maramonte

Bass: Michael Sahm

Drums (Live): Matt Kilner

Photo credit: Dylan Gould