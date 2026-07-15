'Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra' To Return For Two Special Holiday Performances In December 2026

Following the tremendous success of previous "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra" performances, acclaimed guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Mark Tremonti is bringing his celebrated tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes back to the stage for two unforgettable evenings this December. Joined once again by members of Frank Sinatra's original touring band, Tremonti will perform timeless classics from Sinatra's legendary catalog. These special performances have become a must-see event for fans of both Sinatra and Tremonti. The special holiday shows will take place on Wednesday, December 16 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois and Friday, December 18 at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida.

The "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra" concerts have become a beloved annual tradition, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of music's greatest voices while showcasing Tremonti's acclaimed interpretations of Sinatra's iconic songs. Backed by the legendary musicians who helped define Sinatra's unmistakable sound as well as local instrumentalists, these intimate performances promise another unforgettable evening of classic music, extraordinary talent, and timeless entertainment.

In keeping with the spirit of the project, a portion of the proceeds from each performance will benefit the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS),continuing Tremonti's longstanding commitment to supporting the organization and its mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For more information, visit www.TremontiSingsSinatra.com.

In May 2022, Tremonti released a collection of Sinatra covers to support NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society). "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was made available as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella in March 2021 — who was born with Down syndrome — and the idea for the project was born.

In an interview with Guitar Interactive at the 2024 Download festival in the United Kingdom, Tremonti stated about "Tremonti Sings Sinatra": "The Sinatra record was probably one of the most satisfying records I've ever done. We've raised over a million dollars with it. I've gotten to see firsthand what it does. And I actually love it. Every show is raising further money for the charity. I'm trying to get other artists to do something similar to keep on raising funds."

When "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was first announced, Tremonti said in a statement: "For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs. One night, I found an old video of him performing 'The Song Is You' from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life."

Tremonti came together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, creating new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalog. From the opening horns and piano of "I've Got You Under My Skin" to final vocal outro of "All Or Nothing At All", Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra's work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank's touring band to record the music for "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". Popular standards like "I've Got The World On A String", "My Way" and "That's Life" find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Tremonti — known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades — leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

Tremonti's first-ever Christmas album, "Christmas Classics New & Old", was made available in October 2023. "Christmas Classics New & Old" is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra", Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album.

"This has been the most well-received and highly regarded thing I've ever done in my entire career," Tremonti told Newsday in 2025. "Growing up as a kid in Detroit, my parents would play Sinatra around Christmastime. I'd hear it in the car and at the dentist. It's hard to escape him."

Regarding what it has been like performing with members of Sinatra's touring band, Mark said: "There's not many opportunities left for us on this earth to see people who shared the stage with Frank Sinatra. These musicians are some of the top performers in the business and I'm honored to share the stage with them."