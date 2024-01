CROWNSHIFT Feat. Members Of NIGHTWISH, CHILDREN OF BODOM And WINTERSUN: First Single 'If You Dare' Released

CROWNSHIFT, the new band featuring members of NIGHTWISH, CHILDREN OF BODOM, WINTERSUN and FINNTROLL, has released its first single, "If You Dare". The track is the first single from CROWNSHIFT's upcoming debut album, which is set to be released in the first half of 2024 via Nuclear Blast.

Irresistible banger "If You Dare" pairs the razor-sharp riffing and vicious breakdowns of contemporary metal with the gorgeous and otherworldly harmonics of Finnish melodic death metal. It's the perfect song for CROWNSHIFT to mark their territory as a new household name to be mentioned alongside the beloved genre greats from their home country.

Born as the longtime idea of four friends, CROWNSHIFT's members come from the ranks of Finland's finest exports such as NIGHTWISH, CHILDREN OF BODOM, WINTERSUN and FINNTROLL, are thrilled to start a new journey together and spread their authentic sonic print across the globe.

Seamlessly covering a diversity of styles, the quartet has a unique signature to their modern sound. Hypnotizing melodies paired with ripping riffs, from moody mid-tempo songs to fierce prog-death-metal opuses, CROWNSHIFT was born to be master of all trades.

Their forthcoming debut album will undoubtedly be a showcase of relentless ambition that will take you through a wide musical spectrum, with no compromises or boundaries, proving that the band are on a quest to put a striking mark on the map.

CROWNSHIFT commented: "We're super happy to start this new chapter in our career with Nuclear Blast. Their history, reputation and devotion as a metal label is incomparable and it is a privilege to embark on this exciting journey together."

Nuclear Blast Records added: "It's a pleasure to start working with this highly talented group of musicians.

"We wouldn't call it an all-star band but it's a five-star result of their collective experience from various bands. And sometimes it takes a while until the right musicians are coming together and find the perfect chemistry. Jukka, Heikki and Daniel already played together in the last NORTHER lineup until 2012. Since then, they went different ways but always crossed each other's paths, and finally came back together as CROWNSHIFT with the addition of the amazing vocal talent of Tommy Tuovinen from MYGRAIN.

"Their music is, of course, rooted in the very unique style of Finnish melodic death metal, but CROWNSHIFT enrich it with their admiration for Devin Townsend, both his raging STRAPPING YOUNG LAD era, as well as the epic prog side, and combine it with a timeless yet modern heaviness similar to the most impressive aspects of metalcore and bands such as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE. Sounds ambitious? Yes, but that's what it' s all about: being ambitious. Welcome CROWNSHIFT!"

CROWNSHIFT recently joined the roster of Till Dawn They Count Ltd management (NIGHTWISH, BEAST IN BLACK, SONATA ARCTICA).

CROWNSHIFT is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums

Photo credit: Pekka Keränen