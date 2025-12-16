CURRENTS And ERRA Announce March/April 2026 North American Tour

Connecticut metalcore outfit CURRENTS and prolific metalcore progressives ERRA will join forces for a co-headlining tour of North America next March and April alongside openers CASKETS and AVIANA. The trek will kick off on March 6 at the Nevermore in Baltimore, Maryland and wrap up on April 19 at the Vibes Event Center in San Antonio, Texas.

This past October, CURRENTS released a new EP, "All That Follows", via SharpTone Records.

Long before tallying hundreds of millions of streams and playing to sold-out crowds, the spark behind CURRENTS began to flicker as early as 2011. Vocalist Brian Wille had joined the fold during 2015, and the band pushed forward with a series of critically acclaimed fan favorite releases such as "The Place I Feel Safest" (2017),"I Let The Devil In" EP (2018),"The Way It Ends" (2020) and "The Death We Seek" (2023). Following the latter's release, Everything Is Noise raved, "CURRENTS are one of the few that are capable of crafting a modern metalcore sound that is unrelenting in every which way whilst still being incredibly accessible." Beyond praise courtesy of MetalSucks and more, Distorted Sound rated it "9 out of 10," proceeding to profess, "It makes the future of this brilliant set of musicians one of the most exciting prospects in music to this day." Along the way, they shared stages with everyone from PARKWAY DRIVE and BEARTOOTH to ICE NINE KILLS, WE CAME AS ROMANS and MISS MAY I.

ERRA dropped a new song, "Gore Of Being", in July. It was the first new music from the band since 2024's critically acclaimed "Cure" and was lauded by Rock Sound for its "stunning collision of brutality and melody we've come to expect from the band" and by Knotfest as "a potent meld of precision and power." They followed it immediately with another typically brainy metallic track titled "Echo Sonata".

CURRENTS and ERRA tour dates:

March 06 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore

March 07 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

March 10 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

March 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

March 14 - Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

March 15 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

March 17 - Toronto, ON @ History

March 18 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus

March 20 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

March 21 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

March 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

March 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

March 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

March 27 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

March 28 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

March 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

April 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

April 03 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

April 04 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

April 05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 07 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 08 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

April 11 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

April 12 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

April 14 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

April 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

April 17 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

April 18 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center