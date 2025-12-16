LACUNA COIL Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour With ESCAPE THE FATE

Shortly after completing their "Sleepless Empire" European tour, Italian metallers LACUNA COIL continue their live momentum with the announcement of their "Sleepless Empire" U.S. tour, which is set to start in March 2026. With this run of dates, the band brings their signature dark atmosphere and the emotional intensity of new album "Sleepless Empire" to stages across North America.

LACUNA COIL return to the U.S. with special guests ESCAPE THE FATE, as well as VOWWS (March 24 - April 13) and AXTY (April 15 - April 29). The tour is set to start in New York on March 24 and conclude in Albany on May 1. Tickets go on general sale Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes with a corresponding new official video for "Hosting The Shadow" that shows LACUNA COIL in full force during their set at Aftershock festival in October 2025. Joining them on stage is LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe, who is featured on the album track.

Speaking on the video, LACUNA COIL vocalist Cristina Scabbia shares: "Filming the video for 'Hosting The Shadow' at Aftershock, sharing the stage with my family in LACUNA COIL and with Randy Blythe was a truly cathartic experience. Randy is not only an incredible, professional musician, he's also a precious friend and has added so much to our song. I think the video shows clearly the level of emotion and joy we shared both off and onstage. I used that positive energy to give it my all even though I was performing with a fever! Please enjoy the video, I truly hope you like it!"

The track stands out as one of the most powerful moments on "Sleepless Empire", and the video captures the raw energy and uncompromising presence of the band on stage.

LACUNA COIL 2026 tour dates:

March 24 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

March 25 – Palladium - Worcester, MA

March 27 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

March 28 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

March 29 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

March 31 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

April 2 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

April 3 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID

April 4 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

April 5 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

April 7 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

April 8 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

April 10 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

April 11 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

April 12 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

April 13 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

April 15 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

April 16 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

April 17 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

April 19 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

April 21 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL

April 22 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

April 25 - Hell at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

April 26 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

April 28 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

April 30 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

May 1 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

"Sleepless Empire" came out in February via Century Media Records. Inspiration to create the LP came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies".

In October 2024, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.

Photo credit: Marco Castellani