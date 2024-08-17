CWF Feat. TOTO And CHICAGO Members: 'CWF III' Album Due In September

CWF is a supergroup featuring TOTO's Joseph Williams, former CHICAGO vocalist Bill Champlin and Swedish guitarist/producer Peter Friestedt. The band emerged following the success of their first studio album and a chart-topping live DVD in Sweden. Williams, known for his work with TOTO and as the singing voice of adult Simba in "The Lion King", brings his acclaimed vocals to the project. Friestedt, an accomplished session player and producer with two successful solo albums, has collaborated extensively with Williams. Champlin, a 25-year veteran of CHICAGO and Grammy-winning songwriter, rounds out this remarkable AOR (Album-Oriented Rock) trio, bringing together decades of musical expertise and success.

Today, the legends of CWF release "Brighter Day", marking the first single off their upcoming opus "CWF III".

One of the most anticipated releases of 2024, "CWF III" is set to become a milestone in the AOR/West Coast genre. This highly anticipated album, due on September 27, follows the tremendous success of "CWF II", which achieved impressive chart positions in Sweden and Japan, along with the chart-topping "Live In Concert" DVD.

The album features an impressive lineup of iconic artists, making it a true celebration of the AOR/West Coast sound. Alongside Williams, Champlin and Friestedt, contributions from CHICAGO's Jason Scheff on vocals and bass, legendary drummer John "J.R." Robinson, and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Randy Goodrum and Bill Champlin ensure top-notch production quality and a stellar listening experience.

Musically, the album offers a rich journey through rock, soul, and classic AOR elements. Key tracks include the TOTO-flavored "Brighter Day", featuring stellar lead vocals from Joseph Williams, the CHICAGO-sounding ballad "Find The Love" and the straightforward rock anthem "Wings Of Tomorrow". Another highlight is the soulful duet "I Will Find You There", performed by Michael Ruff and Bill Champlin.

"CWF III" track listing:

01. Brighter Day

02. Sure

03. Wings Of Tomorrow

04. Find The Love

05. Carrie

06. I Will Find You There

07. Stay With Me

08. Almost Had Me There

09. Fly Away Now

10. Moments Of Joy

11. The Last Unbroken Heart