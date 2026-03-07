DANI FILTH: CRADLE OF FILTH Is 'Almost Finished Writing' Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Australia's Heavy, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth was asked if the fan response to the band's fourteenth studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries", which came out in March 2025 via Napalm Records, was everything he had hoped for. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. Above and beyond. 'The Screaming Of The Valkyries', it's really charted high. The fans love it. It's the next step up in our evolutionary step. The next record, which, obviously, we're writing at the moment — [we're] almost finished writing; [we're] gonna be in the studio in about three weeks — again takes that to the next level."

Dani continued: "We've had a fantastic few years. Post lockdown, obviously there's been a lot of catching up to do. This is why we've been touring a lot, why we've been very creative. Yeah, I think we're definitely walking into the right direction. The fans seem to like it, and that sort of matters."

Asked if the "old-school sounds and vibes that went into" "The Screaming Of The Valkyries" is something that will be repeated on CRADLE OF FILTH's next effort, Dani said: "Well, yeah, we've moved the goalposts in all kinds of directions. It's very hard to stipulate exactly what we're doing. And, really, to be honest, it's too early to be talking about our new album. We haven't even decided — we've got a huge amount of tracks and we haven't even decided which ones are going on the record as yet. That's up to me and the producer. Next week he's gonna come and visit my house and we're gonna siphon through everything and decide what's a keeper and what isn't, what might need development. So, yeah, again, very early to talk about it."

"The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England.

In 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following.

Last year, six former members of CRADLE OF FILTH filed a lawsuit against Dani and the group's management. It followed allegations levelled at the vocalist by guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff. The pair quit the group in August 2025 over alleged poor pay and "psychopathic" contracts.

Filth has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. However, he had previously said that he would not "let unfounded slander define this band or diminish the work we've put into it."