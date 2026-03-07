TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY: 'We're Not Waiting Four Or Five Years' To Make Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Graham and Kato of "The Pit", which airs on the Minneapolis radio station 93X, TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy spoke about the band's creative process, particularly the songwriting chemistry between TESTAMENT's founding guitarist Eric Peterson and TESTAMENT's latest addition, drummer Chris Dovas. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Chris and Eric are actually working on the next record already. They've already got, like, six or eight tunes already almost ready to go for the next record. So we're hoping maybe get out in '27 to pop into the studio and make another record. We don't know yet, but we're not waiting four or five years. We're ready to pop 'em out now."

After one of the interviewers noted that four or five years is "almost a quick turnaround compared to some other bands", Chuck said: "Yeah, but when you're 63 years old, five years, man, that's a fucking long time. [Laughs] You know what I'm saying?"

He continued: "I don't have no plans on retiring ever in the future, but I think the time is now. Hey, we've got a good strong band. Everybody's into writing. Man, we get along well. Things are going well. Let's just keep going, man, keep writing. That's the end of it. Even if we don't tour anymore, because maybe physically we might not be able to, I think we'll always be songwriters and make records, 'cause we enjoy that."

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Para Bellum", came out in October 2025 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was recorded with Juan Urteaga and mixed for the first time by Jens Bogren. The cover art was once again painted by Eliran Kantor.

When "Para Bellum" was first announced in August, it was accompanied by the official music video for the LP's first single, "Infanticide A.I.", directed by Joey Durango.

A major evolution on "Para Bellum" was the addition of powerhouse drummer Chris Dovas, whose precision, speed, and instinctive dynamics infuse the album with fresh energy. Working closely with Peterson throughout the writing process, Dovas helped shape song structures, accelerated the workflow, and injected a level of versatility that amplifies the album's modern edge without straying from the TESTAMENT sound.

Dovas officially joined TESTAMENT in 2023 as the replacement for Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER).

Prior to joining TESTAMENT as a full-time member, Dovas previously filled in for Lombardo on the first six dates of TESTAMENT's summer/fall 2022 leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour". Lombardo was unable to make those gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the MISFITS.

This past December, TESTAMENT announced the U.S. leg of their "Thrash Of The Titans" world tour. The trek, which will launch later this month, unites the band with fellow thrash legends OVERKILL and DESTRUCTION for one of the fiercest tours of the year.