DAUGHTRY And LZZY HALE Release Official Video For Royal Albert Hall Performance Of JOURNEY Classic

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale joined the multi-platinum rock band DAUGHTRY on stage last Monday (March 27) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England to perform a cover of the JOURNEY classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)". Professionally filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

This past January, DAUGHTRY released a studio version of its "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" cover, featuring vocals from Hale. The new rendition of the track arrived exactly 40 years to the day that the original song was released on January 5, 1983. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify, earning praise from heavy-hitters like Variety, Billboard, Consequence and American Songwriter, among others.

At the time of the DAUGHTRY song's release, Lzzy said in a statement: "Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years. What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY! This song is not only part of the 'Stranger Things' soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as i can remember! I'm so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!"

Chris added: "I've always loved the song and I was wanting to do a classic cover and my wife and I were watching the 'Stranger Things' season finale and there's this incredibly intense scene and 'Separate Ways' was a big part of this scene. It was so moving just the way it was used, it felt so cool and epic and I was immediately like 'THIS is the one! We have to cover this song.' Then I was, like, 'How can we make this extra special? What if it was a duet? What if we got Lzzy on it!!??" Needless to say I was pumped she said yes and I absolutely love how it turned out."

In April, DAUGHTRY released the official music video for "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring Hale.

"This was an unexpected video in a lot of ways," Daughtry admitted. "I don't think either of us, Lzzy or myself, were actually 'dressed' for a video shoot. We were basically just trying to get some b-roll to capture the studio experience of recording this track. But when we got the footage back, it was like, 'Well… This looks way cooler than I expected, so… I guess we have a music video now?' Haha. It was the most low-key, low-pressure video I've ever done."

"There's a magic that happens when you decide to do a project with people you've adored for years," Hale added. "We cultivated that chemistry into such a beautiful launch point, and 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' is the result of that friendship. Thank you to everyone for giving this song wings, and thank you to the incredible Daughtry for inviting me to fly alongside!"

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st Century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007, and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". The subsequent albums, "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2020, DAUGHTRY released its first single from the album "World On Fire", which marked a return to the band's rock roots and the top of the charts.