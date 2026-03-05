DEICIDE's STEVE ASHEIM To Release Collection Of Solo Classical Piano Pieces

Best known for his work as drummer and songwriter with death metal band DEICIDE, Steve Asheim will release "Volume One", a collection of solo classical piano pieces consisting of originals and covers by Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin and Sergei Rachmaninoff (also spelled Rachmaninov) on April 20, 2026 through his own label, SteevoRecords.

Pre-orders start Friday, March 6 on Bandcamp at steveasheim.bandcamp.com.

"Volume One" will be pressed on transparent blue vinyl and will contain 10 tracks.

Steve tells BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "I'd just like to point out that I'm still in DEICIDE. Everything is fine. We're all looking forward to our tours this year and the future. This is just a hobby project release."

Back in 2008, Steve was asked by MetalSucks if he listens to any non-metal music and how it influences him as a metal musician. He responded: "I listen to classical piano. Some of that stuff rips it up and is actually reminiscent of metal — for me, anyway. I think it gives a broader range of what's possible in constructing songs and music."

In a 2024 interview with Francisco Zamudio of KNAC.COM, Asheim spoke about his early musical inspirations around DEICIDE's formation in the late 1980s. He said: "Well, there were some definitely heavy bands around when I started, and that's how I got into it myself. [Dave Lombardo of] SLAYER and [Gene Hoglan of] DARK ANGEL, from a drumming standpoint, right when I was getting into being an extreme drummer, those were the guys to look up to, and still are. Incredible players, great ideas and execution, and just everything about their playing was great and I liked and still like. And I still try to push myself along those lines like they did. I still enjoy listening to those guys today 'cause they do the same thing — pushing themselves still to this day. It's just nice to be a part of something as crazy as extreme metal is. It's an elite club.

"When we started, there weren't a whole lot of bands like this out," he continued. "Now there are hundreds. And that's cool, because everything grows with time. But it's nice to kind of get in early and see how much it grew and evolved and everything that happened with it. It's an interesting thing to have seen. It's a good thing to be a part of."

Asked how he has managed to perform at such high intensity for nearly four decades, Steve said: "Relatively clean living. Just trying to stay relatively healthy. Not that I'm straight edge or anything, but through the years I've certainly managed to maintain a good physical approach to it and not let anything tear me down physically that would inhibit me from playing at that level. So, definitely just stay strong mentally and physically and keep your head clear so you can perform well."

Asked if there was ever a time in his drumming career and his time with DEICIDE when he hit a roadblock or was struggling with something in his playing, Steve said: "Back [in] our first 10 years or so, we were kind of innovative in our approach, and then as — we were considered fast, but then other bands started coming out that were even faster. And so around that time, I was, like, 'Wow, it's time to try to, like they say, go woodshedding. Time to keep up.' So I was, like, increasing my speed up to what these other guys were doing. They were breaking out BPM-counting drum pads, gauging how fast their single strokes were. So, that was a challenge, and I think I was able to catch up pretty good. And then another 10 years goes by and everyone is gravity blasting, and that's a new thing. And that one, this is where I'm, like, 'You guys keep going with that. I'm gonna hang back here with the old-school blasting. And good luck, man. I'll see you guys down the road.'"

He continued: "When it gets so fast and you have to listen so hard to what's happening, it's a bit of a chore, [whereas with old-school blasting] it's kind of easy to distinguish what's happening without working too hard. It's an easy listen; it's not a chore to listen to."

As for his own personal approach to his drumming, Steve said: "I try to just have the drums not take over the song, but just complement it, but definitely guide it and enhance it, but not take it over."

DEICIDE's latest album, "Banished By Sin", was released in April 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Photo credit: Deidra Kling (courtesy of Reigning Phoenix Music / Adrenaline PR)