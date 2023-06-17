  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DAVID DRAIMAN's 'Vocal Issues' Force Cancelation Of Two DISTURBED Concerts On European Tour

June 17, 2023

DISTURBED has been forced to cancel two shows on its ongoing European tour due to singer David Draiman's "vocal issues."

Earlier today (Saturday, June 17),DISTURBED released the following statement via social media: "Hello Disturbed Ones – Due to vocal issues it's been recommended by a doctor that David rest his voice for the next four days and thus we’re forced to cancel our appearance at Pinkpop Festival on Saturday 17 June and our headline show in Luxembourg on Monday 19 June. We hope to be back as soon as we can!

"The rest of the shows on our European tour will play as originally scheduled and we'll pick back up at Heavy Load Festival in Switzerland on 21 June."

A couple of minutes later, Draiman shared a new selfie on social media and included the following message: "So sorry I couldn't make Pinkpop Festival happen today guys. Been struggling to recover since the dust clouds of Download Festival. Yesterday at Graspop Metal Meeting was about all I had left. Gotta rest and recover. Crushed."

Last month, Draiman underwent on operation to have a benign tumor removed from the radius in his right arm.

In April, Draiman confirmed that he recently finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

In early 2022, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami, Florida after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

Hello Disturbed Ones –

Due to vocal issues it’s been recommended by a doctor that David rest his voice for the next...

Posted by Disturbed on Saturday, June 17, 2023

So sorry I couldn’t make Pinkpop Festival happen today guys. Been struggling to recover since the dust clouds of...

Posted by Disturbed on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Find more on Disturbed
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).