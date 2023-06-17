DAVID DRAIMAN's 'Vocal Issues' Force Cancelation Of Two DISTURBED Concerts On European Tour

DISTURBED has been forced to cancel two shows on its ongoing European tour due to singer David Draiman's "vocal issues."

Earlier today (Saturday, June 17),DISTURBED released the following statement via social media: "Hello Disturbed Ones – Due to vocal issues it's been recommended by a doctor that David rest his voice for the next four days and thus we’re forced to cancel our appearance at Pinkpop Festival on Saturday 17 June and our headline show in Luxembourg on Monday 19 June. We hope to be back as soon as we can!

"The rest of the shows on our European tour will play as originally scheduled and we'll pick back up at Heavy Load Festival in Switzerland on 21 June."

A couple of minutes later, Draiman shared a new selfie on social media and included the following message: "So sorry I couldn't make Pinkpop Festival happen today guys. Been struggling to recover since the dust clouds of Download Festival. Yesterday at Graspop Metal Meeting was about all I had left. Gotta rest and recover. Crushed."

Last month, Draiman underwent on operation to have a benign tumor removed from the radius in his right arm.

In April, Draiman confirmed that he recently finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

In early 2022, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami, Florida after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

