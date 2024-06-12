DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Get In The Kitchen With 'Metal Mastication'

Former MEGADETH and current KINGS OF THRASH bandmates David Ellefson (bass) and Jeff Young (guitar) recently got in the kitchen with "Metal Mastication" host Brett Hoag to prepare a very Minnesotan specialty: the Tater Tot Hot Dish.

David and Jeff discuss their early years, how they got into metal, the gear they use and even how the title of MEGADETH's classic third album, "So Far, So Good... So What!", came about.

Watch the full episode below.

KINGS OF THRASH recently announced the "Anarchy In The UK" tour with special guests ANDRY and HELLGRIMM. The trek will kick off October 24, 2024 and run through November 2, 2024.

KINGS OF THRASH, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will make its live debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking MEGADETH album "Youthanasia", certified platinum in the USA and gold in the U.K., a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

In addition to commemorating the "Youthanasia" anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good", "So Far...So Good... So What!" and "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" , promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

For ticket information and tour updates, visit KingsOfThrash.com.

KINGS OF THRASH recently completed a couple of tours during which it performed "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!" A live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and was released in March 2023 via Cleopatra Records. The DVD, which was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment, includes an appearance by another ex-MEGADETH member, guitarist Chris Poland.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH more than three years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.