DAVID ELLEFSON On Early Thrash Metal Bands: 'There Was This Off-The-Chain Freedom To The Spirit Of The Music'

In a new interview with INDIEPOWER TV, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked when he first heard the term "thrash metal" used to describe the extreme subgenre of heavy metal music characterized by its overall aggression and fast tempo. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think [British veteran music journalist] Malcolm Dome, who wrote for Kerrang! — God rest his soul — I think he was the one who sort of takes credit, or took credit, for being the first one who called it 'thrash'. And, look, as we know, in Venice Beach, the skaters, the Thrasher magazine, it was kind of a skater mentality.

"Playing with [former MEGADETH guitarist] Jeff Young now in KINGS OF THRASH, he's looked up the definition musically of what thrash is, and thrash means music of a high tempo, I think is what it means," Ellefson explained. "So that could be jazz, that could be country. I mean, it doesn't have to be just thrash metal — I guess it could be thrash anything. So, it was more, I think, about the tempo that affected it. So, if that's the case, then I guess that would apply."

David added: "Is it speed metal? Is it thrash metal? I think there's aggressive… I mean, it's like being on a skateboard. It is free. Not careless, 'cause skaters aren't careless — they're carefree. And I think that, certainly if you listen to EXODUS, ABATTOIR, early MEGADETH, that's what it was. There was this off-the-chain freedom to the spirit of the music."

David recently completed the fall 2025 European leg of his "Bass Warrior Tour". The trek featured Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of MEGADETH hits, solo material and other hard rock and metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career. Accompanying Ellefson on this tour was Italian guitarist and musical director Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, "Basstory", ELLEFSON-SOTO and ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE tours across Europe.

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 22 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly five years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.