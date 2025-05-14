DAVID ELLEFSON Says How A Band Splits Its Money Is 'An Important Discussion' For Musicians To Have Early On  

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and ex-FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell made their first-ever co-panelist appearances together on the latest Support Life And MusicSLAM Summit episode, hosted by Jack Mangan. The topic was musician infighting, a subject familiar to both of them, on the heels of highly public, contentious departures from their star-making marquee bands.

Reflecting on where things started to go downhill in MEGADETH, Ellefson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The '90s were a good decade for me career-wise, but toward the end of the '90s, there was a lot of transitions, new managers coming in, divide and conquer. I literally had a manager sit in my living room one day and say, 'You know, Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist] is Bruce Springsteen; you guys [the rest of MEGADETH] are just the E STREET BAND.' And my wife was ready to throw a fucking frying pan at his head. It's, like, 'Get the fuck out of my house.' The guy who'd been there for, like, a year comes in and says that. And that really was the beginning of the divide and conquer of MEGADETH; it really was. That was a dividing moment that we never — we didn't survive it, and we never came back from it. And all it takes is sometimes an outside ear to come in and start chirping, an outside voice to come in and start chirping in the right ear. And sometimes those are unsurvivable equations that are hard to come back from. And that was on the [controversial] 'Risk' album. So there it is. That was as we were going into the 'Risk' album. So this isn't a feeling; this is a fact of what happened from that leadership regime."

David also discussed ways for musicians to deal with "abusive" behavior in bands, saying: "Well, look, I think when you walk into any room, any situation, if you're honest with yourself, you know what you're walking into. If your bullshit detectors are up, you know, like, 'Yeah, this could be a problem.' 'Oh, that was an off-color comment.' 'Hmm, I saw something go down that I don't think was so cool.' And we can sweep it under the rug, we can pretend, 'Well, maybe it didn't happen.' Or 'maybe this will get better over time.' I'm here to tell you it won't. So if it looks like a duck, it walks like a duck, it talks like a duck, I promise you it's a duck. So, if you see that happening early on… because our personalities, especially by the time we're starting musical ventures and artistic ventures… Let's assume we're adults. We've been on the planet for a few years, and who we are generally tends to come out. And these personality types, whether you're reserved, passive aggressive, super aggressive, abusive, whatever it may be, if you see the very tip of that iceberg, just assume that there's an iceberg down below the surface. And I think, look, how do you deal with it? Well, look, in a past band, we had a drug and alcohol counselor come in to help us to learn how to talk to each other as we were getting sober. METALLICA made a movie about this stuff. I know another pretty famous band that they do check-ins 30 minutes before they go on stage. They check in what's going on in their personal lives, their professional lives, 'Is there anything we need to work on on the show? And then they come off stage and they sort of debrief. So there's sort of like a briefing before you go on stage to go into the mission, and then there's a debriefing after the mission. And these are healthy groups. Because what we realize — things don't stay the same. People are allowed to change, they're allowed to grow, and I think that's one of the hardest things when you're in a career group, for instance, is we change. People grow up, they change their lifestyle, maybe they get married, they have children. Now you're on the road. We're growing as people too. So, it isn't like we just walk into it and this is who we are forever. There's a lot of changes that happen, and the more we can support each other and be supportive to each other, I have found the better chances of success. Again, as much as my past group had a very publicly kind of tumultuous reputation. I will say we also took the time — especially during the '90s — where we really took the time to try to heal each other and give each other the space, whether it was sobriety, whether it was things at home that we were dealing with. We took the time to really be supportive for each other, and I think that's why we had such a great career during that decade."

Ellefson went on to say that most people's personalities are set early in their lives, making it even more important for musicians within a band to communicate with each other openly about business matters.

"We are who we are," David explained. "Add fame, add money, add all those things, while those are not necessarily evil in and of themselves, those things put into someone who — and it's happened to me too. In my early years, drugs and alcohol and success and all this sort of stuff, at a time in our business when this stuff was kind of celebrated… As they said, if you remember the '80s, you weren't there. So, there was a lot of that. There's another thing too, and that's the creative side, which is who is sort of the creative force of the group? Is it the whole group? Does the band get in a room together and write? Does one or two people do — are they sort of the creative force? I read Geddy Lee's book and he talks about how early on [the members of RUSH] just decided, I think it was by album two or three, they just decided, 'Let's just split everything equal. No matter who wrote it, let's split it equal.' And that just took that money discussion off the table. And I've been in groups like that, where that always works the best. Now look, it always works the best on the first album, 'cause everybody's trying to bring it together. And then sometimes by albums two and three, you go, 'I'm doing more work than him,' or somebody says, 'I'm doing more work than you,' these kind of things. So money is a hot-button topic in a creative world. So all of a sudden money comes in, some publishing, songwriting… And certainly if someone, maybe their role isn't the writer and someone else has this talent to write, it's by that person's talent that all of it is happening, that suddenly the band is rising, the merchandise is selling, you're performing to more people, the records are selling. So I think having those discussions upfront about, 'Hey, how are we splitting the money here?' It's an uncomfortable conversation. I think it's for sure an important one. When the check shows up, that's not the time to be talking about how we're splitting the money. As soon as you make a dollar, you're in the music business, 'cause your commerce has changed hands. So have that discussion before the money shows up, because I'm telling you, in that discussion, you will be able to tell very clearly who is gonna behave in a certain way, whether it's ten dollars that showed up or ten million that showed up. They will behave the same, because it's all about their behavior at that time. And even how you behave, because you can't control always what other people are gonna do. How do I look at that? What is that in my life? So I think that's an important discussion to have right upfront as well."

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 21 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

In his first book, Ellefson admitted that he became a salaried employee upon his return to MEGADETH 15 years ago. He told Metal-Rules.com in an interview: "Going from being a co-founding owner to just a sideman musician was initially why I didn't come back in 2004. I was not happy with the participations that were presented to me. In recent times, coming back, I found great joy in doing music with a lot of other people in other settings that helped me fall back in love with playing music. Now I can come back into or go into musical situations and be able to be there for a purpose and level of pay. Being a sideman absolves you from being involved in all the other stuff. At this point in my life, I would rather leave that stuff on the sidelines. Like American Express says, 'membership has its privileges,' being a sideman has its benefits. In my case, it helps retain a friendship too. In order to have a friendship, I had to give up some ownership."

In his 2004 lawsuit against Mustaine, Ellefson claimed that he "attempted to resolve his differences with Mustaine on an amicable basis and offered to continue to perform with [MEGADETH]." However, his "offers were met with verbal abuse, threats, lies and continued invective from Mustaine." Ellefson also said that Mustaine — a veteran of at least 17 drug rehab stints, according to the bassist — resented Ellefson, a former drug addict, for having kicked his own habit. According to Ellefson's court papers, the battle of the band spread to the Internet when Mustaine posted on Megadeth.com that Ellefson was trying to extort him.

Mustaine gave his version of why the 2004 reunion with Ellefson didn't pan out in a message posted on the MEGADETH web site. In lengthy essay, Mustaine claimed that Ellefson missed several deadlines to accept his offer, which included 20% of the artist royalties on "The System Has Failed", none of the publishing royalties and a $2,500-a-week salary while the band was on the road.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly four years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

Photo credit: Maciej Pieloch (courtesy of Napalm Records)