DAVID ELLEFSON's THE LUCID Collaborates With INSANE CLOWN POSSE's VIOLENT J On 'Re-Imagining' Of FAITH NO MORE's 'Epic'

Eclectic hard rock band THE LUCID, which features former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (SPONGE),actor/guitarist Drew Fortier and drummer/producer Mike Heller, has once again joined forces with legendary underground rap icon Violent J (INSANE CLOWN POSSE) for a re-imagining of FAITH NO MORE's "Epic", titled "Sweet Toof".

"Sweet Toof" is the fourth and final single from THE LUCID's upcoming EP, "Saddle Up And Ride", due out digitally January 27 from SpoilerHead Records. CD, vinyl and signed copies are available via limited-edition pre-order bundles that will ship at a later date.

Violent J states: "Man, quit playin'! It's been an absolute honor and a privilege working with THE LUCID! Being included among such monster talented and unbelievably cool people has been easily one of the highlights of my career so far. That's the absolute truth. Listen to it! Who the fuck can deny THE BEASTLY results? We KING KONG 'em!"

Fortier adds: "It has been such a fun, creative, and organic journey getting to this point with THE LUCID. We are all very proud of what we have created together, especially with it being a completely independent endeavor."

Fortier continues: "We love the FAITH NO MORE guys and their body of work and knew the perfect way to cap off our EP was doing a re-imagining of 'Epic' along with Vinnie and Violent J's twisted, and wonderful approach."

From the ferocious vitriolic sonic assault of the title track, "Saddle Up And Ride", to the epic off-the-wall and out-of-left-field "Sweet Toof", "Saddle Up And Ride" showcases THE LUCID feeding into their eccentric tastes spanning across thrash, country, rap, radio rock, metal, and funk.

Violent J, one half of the legendary rap duo INSANE CLOWN POSSE, is featured on the EP's title track, "Saddle Up And Ride" as well as "Sweet Toof". Violent J has a solo album titled "Bloody Sunday" due out in 2023.

Ellefson confirmed last year that THE LUCID was working on new material as a follow-up to THE LUCID's self-titled debut album, which was released in October 2021 via SpoilerHead Records.

"The Lucid" was also produced by Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.

