DECAPITATED Taps MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN For 'Iconoclast' Music Video

Polish extreme metallers DECAPITATED have just released their eighth studio album, "Cancer Culture". It's the most versatile album the band has released so far, surprising fans with elements they have never used before, such as guest appearances on vocals.

Again, Jarek Szubrycht ("Carnival Is Forever") has written amazing lyrics about the disproportion between the dreams, ambitions, and aspirations of humanity. The leading engineer of the album was Tomasz Zed Zalewski ("Anticult"). David Castillo was responsible for mixing the album and Ted Jensen for the final touch for mastering. The cover artwork comes from Fabio Timpanaro, an Italian artist whose art perfectly describes what the band wanted to tell through visual art.

DECAPITATED guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka commented: "'Cancer Culture' is out today!!! We've been waiting for this special moment for a very long time.

"It seems like ages, five years since our latest release 'Anticult', sixteen months of working on the 'Cancer Culture' album and waiting almost a year to be able to share it with you finally.

"You can expect to hear various tracks, outstanding production, fantastic artwork, and of course, as always, something you have not likely to hear on the DECAPITATED album before.

"To celebrate this day, we decided to release a video for 'Iconoclast'. For this occasion, we returned to the studio where all had started, where we recorded drums for the album, to feel an incredible energy and cool vibes again, while making the video.

"As you probably know, we have an exceptional guest, the metal legend and friend of ours, one and only Robb Flynn [MACHINE HEAD]. His part of the track became one of my favorite parts of this album.

"It's a huge honor to have Robb in this project, and I hope you will dig a song. It's a different song, not blasting madness as most of the songs on this record but still powerful, fast, and crushing.

"We are giving you today the 'Cancer Culture'. DECAPITATED is back, strong and alive! From pain to strength!"

Flynn comments on the collaboration: "When Vogg asked me to sing on this DECAPITATED track, I was honored to jam with pioneers and such insane musicians. When he sent the track, I was blown away at this incredible melodic section in the middle. When he told me the song was called 'Iconoclast', I knew exactly what needed to be said. An iconoclast is 'a destroyer of images used in religious worship.' This song had to address the hateful, growing fascist evangelical movement growing around the world. The cruel men who wish to hide their cruelty under a cloak of faith and zealotry."

Formed in 1996, DECAPITATED built a reputation over the years as one of the international leaders of the "tech death" genre. Over its 26-year career, DECAPITATED has released eight studio albums, some of which are considered to be some of the most influential death metal releases of the 21st century.

Since 2019, Kiełtyka has been taking care of second-guitar duties in MACHINE HEAD following the departure of Phil Demmel.

DECAPITATED is:

Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka - guitars

Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski - vocals

James Stewart - drums

Paweł Pasek - bass (live)