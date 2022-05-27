THE DEAD DAISIES Release New Single 'Radiance'

THE DEAD DAISIES have released "Radiance", the single from their upcoming album, set for release in August. The band has been writing and recording over the last couple of months at the Mix Room studios in Los Angeles with esteemed producer Ben Grosse.

A thunderous opening sets the pace for "Radiance", an eclectic, heavy rock track. The riff digs deep into a 1970s vibe originally created in the industrious heartland of England. With Glenn Hughes powering vocal, towering above the musical storm provided by the twin guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy and hugely earthshaking drums from Brian Tichy, you'd better set the dial to eleven for this one.

Hughes commented: "'Radiance' was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content. Musically, it's heavy on groove and movement."

On June 3, THE DEAD DAISIES hit Europe for the summer where they'll tear up stages with JUDAS PRIEST, FOREIGNER and WHITESNAKE, and hit coveted festivals such as Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Hellfest and God Save The Kouign (France),Masters Of Rock (Czech Republic) and the Time To Rock (Sweden),along with a string of killer headline shows.

Returning to THE DAISIES fold is drummer extraordinaire Tichy (WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER),uniting with Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION),Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) and Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX),so prepare for a massive dose of undiluted rock on their European summer tour.

Tichy said: "I'm excited for everyone to hear 'Radiance', a little slab of new DAISIES rock! It's been a lot of fun recording with Doug, Glenn and David, and now I'm psyched to throw down live with the guys! Hope to see you all out there on tour this year!"

The meta cinematic for "Radiance" will transport you into a parallel universe with the DAISIES' digital offspring, The Meta Daisies. Accompanying them in this new dimension is their guardian Daisy at the helm. "Radiance" will give you a taste of what’s to come in the Daisyland Metaverse.

The music video for "Radiance" will premiere on June 2 with THE DAISIES' younger and more powerful Avatars. Now, this is taking things to the next level and another first for a rock band.

Aldrich said: "Well, new music coming… we have a very unique and interesting song here called 'Radiance'. Different than we have written before… It's the first off our next album, so crank it up."

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).