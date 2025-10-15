DECAPITATED's VOGG On Material For Upcoming Album: 'Each Song Is Completely Different'

In a recent interview with Portugal's Underground's Voice, guitarist Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka of Polish extreme metal veterans DECAPITATED was asked if he has commenced work on material for the follow-up to the band's 2022 album "Cancer Culture". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm working [on] new songs by myself so far. So it'll be time to get to the studio together, but because we are constantly touring and touring, and it's like a never-ending touring cycle after the last record — we have the festival summers still, plus the European tour in October, November and December — so after that, probably we're gonna focus more on the composition of the new songs."

On the topic of the musical direction of the new DECAPITATED songs, Vogg said: "Well, it will be probably kind of like a mix of the styles I did before. I have a few ideas, a few songs already, and each song is completely different. There's not some kind of line that connects it. I mean, [it's] my guitar sound and my style of writing the riffs, but so far each song is in kind of a different style and different character and different style of metal music."

In October 2024, DECAPITATED announced that it had parted ways with vocalist Rafał "Rasta" Piotrowski and replaced him with Eemeli Bodde of Finnish metallers MORS SUBITA. Regarding what Bodde has added to DECAPITATED, Vogg told Underground's Voice: "He brought a new voice, for sure — different voice. And he's a cool guy. He's easy going. He's a nice guy, a smart and intelligent person. So far we don't have any problems between us, any misunderstandings or anything like that. The chemistry, it's very positive between the bandmembers right now. He brought a fresh air to the band."

During this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, Vogg of told the Brutally Delicious podcast about his songwriting process: "I'm working at home. I have my room, so I can separate from the family, from kids. But still I can hear them. So it's not maybe perfect place, but I learned during the years. I already made, I think, four albums at home, with the small kids, with the family life, all these things, which I needed to somehow learn how to take my head out of the [everyday life]. But after the tour I have a plan to just go to our rehearsal space and just work on the material there, to be completely out of everything, separated. And I believe it will work well for that."

Asked if he approaches writing a new album with a theme in mind or a topic or if he just kind of sees where it ends up, Vogg said: "Something like [the latter]. Yeah. Anything can inspire me. And just hunting, fishing for the riff. I just spend time with guitar, playing and listening what's going on. And then suddenly, 'Oh, maybe this is gonna be a good idea.' And then work around this and add new ideas around. It's a long process.

"It's weird, because I'm performing," he continued. "I'm a guitar player, so I'm an instrumental guy. Plus I'm composing the stuff. I'm performing on stage. It's a few things you need to connect. And it's not that easy, and you need to find the time for this, for this. Also, I need to practice a lot to keep in shape myself, and it's not possible. If you play DECAPITATED, you can't stop to practice. You can stop practice for one week, but then you need to practice even more to go on stage and perform this kind of stuff."

Regarding how much time he spends "trying not to rewrite" his previous records, Vogg said: "I don't really think about it. And actually every DECAPITATED record is different… I don't have to [put much effort into making sure they're not the same kind of ideas as what we've done in the past]. Somehow it becomes naturally that it's different.

"I had a moment that I was in trouble because I thought it's, like, this is something like a completely different band right now, and what would be the reaction for the fans? Like how [would] they take it?

"Every record is different, but with 'Blood Mantra', for example, we started to do something really different, something groovy, something thrashy — I don't know," he added. "And [our] new record will be, I think, also bringing in new, fresh ideas, which will be surprising [to fans]. And you know what? It always worked that way. You play traditional kind of classic death metal, and then [come out] with an album which is different — it's modern, it's completely alternative to that. And you can see some kind of voices that, 'This is not the band anymore. I don't like it. I'm quitting to be your fan.' And then after five or eight or ten years, these people are, like, 'Oh, this album is like your classic. It's the best album.' It's like — I don't know — when METALLICA released the 'Load' album, or SEPULTURA released 'Roots Bloody Roots', I was, like, 'That's it. I'm done with this band.' And then right now, it's, like, 'Holy shit. It's a good jam.'"

In January 2025, DECAPITATED released two new performance videos, featuring the tracks "Names" and "Eternity Too Short". The clips were filmed live from the band's rehearsal room.

"Names" and "Eternity Too Short" are both seminal tracks from DECAPITATED's acclaimed album "Nihility", which was played in its entirety on the band's recent tour.

Bodde made his live debut with DECAPITATED on November 1, 2024 at Damnation Festival's "A Night Of Salvation" at BEC Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Also joining DECAPITATED at the gig for several "classic" tracks was the group's original vocalist Wojciech "Sauron" Wąsowicz, who was previously a member of DECAPITATED between 1996 and 2005.

"Cancer Culture" featured guest appearances by JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk and MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn. Flynn contributed a hauntingly beautiful vocal to the "Cancer Culture" track "Iconoclast", with Shmayluk, a formidable screamer, going the clean vocal route on track "Hello Death".