DEEP PURPLE To Release New Album In June: 'It's About The Metamorphosis Of Humanity Into A Metaphysical State', Says IAN GILLAN

In a new interview with Songwriting For Songwriters, DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan confirmed that the legendary rock band is putting the finishing touches on a new album for a tentative June 2026 release. The upcoming effort will be the follow-up to "=1", which came out in July 2024 via earMUSIC. Asked what kind of lyrical themes he has been exploring in the songs for the new DEEP PURPLE LP, Ian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's very interesting on this one. I can't give you too much at this stage, but it's basically very optimistic. Let's say there's a general theme. It's a fairly loose conceptual idea of the end of humanity, but not as grim as it sounds. In fact, it's very optimistic. It's about the metamorphosis of humanity into a metaphysical state, our next incarnation. It's a bit too early to be doing interviews about this. I don't mean time of day. I mean, it's not gonna be out until June, so I don't want to give too much away."

Gillan also talked in more detail about the DEEP PURPLE songwriting process, particularly his chemistry with the various guitar players who have played with the group. He said: "It's very important, obviously. But at the same time you've got to ignore it. I've got an idea that came to me a long time ago with DEEP PURPLE. But when you're writing like that, as opposed to sitting down with a co-writer or on your own with a guitar and you're writing the entire thing, then there are no boundaries, really. But with a band, you are very much confined by what you're given. For example, the working practice of PURPLE has always been the same. We go to a place for a week or 10 days and go into the office every day — start at noon, finish at six and stop for tea at three o'clock. It's like going to the office. And the guys just start playing, and it's all improvised. You have no idea. If you were a listener, you'd think you might be hearing the preparation for something operatic or a mood music for a yoga or massage parlor or you might be in a jazz club or hearing some blues or rock or soul, any kind of thing that came to their mind. These are great players, and so the music evolves, as I say, and then dramatically switches into something else. So basically it's a week-long or eight-day jam. And every now and again, somebody nods to somebody else and says, 'Okay, that's worth keeping,' an idea, a mood, a rhythm, a sequence, or anything like that, and we record it and come back at the end of the session with probably 35 or 40 ideas. And the next session is much the same. We trim it down and then add some more, and trim it down to 30 ideas, and it gradually evolves. Now, I don't have much choice, really, other than to say, 'Well, perhaps there's too many verses there,' or 'we need a little bit here', or a section or a middle eight there or whatever. But basically it's the guys putting the songs together. And I just have to — what I call — ride the pony. And when it comes to sitting down alone and shaping my contribution, I've gotta pretty much fit in. But then again, it's easy to be overwhelmed with something like that because it's a hell of a challenge. So I've got this attitude, I've gotta take over, I've gotta dominate completely and make it sound not as if I'm hopping on afterwards, but as if the whole idea came from the song first. It's a reversal. So I've got complete freedom in terms of lyrics, but obviously there's a mood thing. And it's gotta fit with the songs. And, obviously, I liked in more recent years, particularly, to have a concept for the album that basically hangs things together. The last album was called '=1' and it was all about my frustration with the complexities of life these days and so forth."

In July 2022, guitarist Steve Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He has since been replaced by Simon McBride.

This past November, DEEP PURPLE announced a U.K. tour for November 2026, including shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

In a recent interview with Jono and Nats of Dubai 92's "The Big Breakfast", Gillan was asked if there is "an end in sight" to DEEP PURPLE's six-decade career or if he and his bandmates just plan to "keep on rocking". Ian responded: "Well, no one's really thought it through. We don't talk about it that much. And as life gets on, the end is nearer than the beginning, that's for sure. We all know that. But at the moment we're getting a lot of joy from what we're doing. I think the band is rejuvenated since Simon joined us. And so we're looking a long way ahead. And you don't make long-term plans if you're thinking of stopping. So, we'll see what the future holds. I think probably human dignity is gonna be the deciding factor. Once you start going out and embarrassing people with your inability to do what you've done all your life, then it's time to stop. But until that moment arrives, then we're going good. And the band is hard and mean and hungry at the moment. I've never felt it so tight."

The 80-year-old Gillan recently admitted to Uncut magazine that he was unsure how much longer he and his bandmates would be able to keep performing live.

"It's one of those things," he said. "I've only got 30 percent vision. That won't get better. It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision; I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt. But it's achingly tiresome. It takes a long time to do the work."

Ian went on to say that he is grateful he still has his sense of humor.

"It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute," Gillan said. "Well, sometimes yes and sometimes no. I walk down the road and hear something drop off — clang, there's something else gone. Nothing's changed really apart from I can't pole vault any more. Other than that, things move a little more slowly. But nothing's changed."

Contemplating the possibility of retirement, Gillan said: "I think if I lose my energy I'm going to stop. I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We're not far off that. It creeps up on you — you don't really notice."

