IRON MAIDEN's Concert In Paris Cut Short Due To City-Wide Power Outage

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN were forced to cut their concert in Paris earlier tonight (Monday, June 22) short after a city-wide power outage plunged Europe's largest indoor venue into total darkness. Fans waited an hour before the concert at the La Défense Arena — which boasts an indoor capacity of up to 40,000 — resumed.

The performance was being recorded for MAIDEN's upcoming "Run For Your Lives" tour film and fans were notified before the concert that the show would be phone-free, a move meant to provide the "optimal viewing experience" for the film.

Ten minutes into the power outage, the venue's service lights come back on, but the stage remained shrouded in total blackout. When MAIDEN eventually came back on, singer Bruce Dickinson had the unenviable task of telling the fans that the concert would end at 11:30 p.m. due to the venue's strict curfew. As a result, MAIDEN could not play the three encore tracks, namely "Aces High", "Fear Of The Dark" and "Wasted Years".

MAIDEN's setlist for the abbreviated Paris concert consisted of the following songs:

01. Murders In The Rue Morgue

02. Wrathchild

03. Killers

04. Phantom Of The Opera

05. The Number Of The Beast

06. Infinite Dreams

07. Powerslave

08. 2 Minutes To Midnight (cut short by the power outage)

09. Rime Of The Ancient Mariner

10. Run To The Hills

11. Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

12. The Trooper

13. Hallowed Be Thy Name

14. Iron Maiden

The setlist for the "Run For Your Lives" world tour — which was announced in September 2024 as a global celebration of IRON MAIDEN's 50th anniversary — focuses on material from the band's first nine studio albums.

Last October, MAIDEN announced the North American dates of their critically acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for — huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America's rock festival Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

The shows will mark 45 years since IRON MAIDEN first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 "Killer" world tour, according to a press release, and "feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there."

Since forming in 1975, IRON MAIDEN has released classic albums like "The Number Of The Beast", "Powerslave" and "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son".

MAIDEN's most recent LP, the band's seventeenth, "Senjutsu", came out in 2021.

In December 2024, IRON MAIDEN played the final show of its "The Future Past Tour" at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil. That run of concerts was the last for longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who has since been replaced by Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's rhythm section partner of the past 14 years with BRITISH LION.