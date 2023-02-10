DEF LEPPARD Announces 'Diamond Star Halos' Track-By-Track Worldwide Broadcast Premiere Event

DEF LEPPARD has announced a "Diamond Star Halos" track-by-track worldwide broadcast premiere event.

Watch singer Joe Elliott, guitarist Phil Collen, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Vivian Campbell reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the making of their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos".

Complete with answers to fan questions sourced directly from the Vault, this hour-plus filmed special premieres only inside the Def Leppard Vault.

Broadcast date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Broadcast time: 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST

Admission grants entry to the livestreamed event and a 24-hour replay pass.

"Diamond Star Halos" sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).

Elliott told Rock Candy that the album format is still important — at least for DEF LEPPARD.

"When we got together in 2014 we noticed a trend of people releasing one song a month," Elliott said. "They might bang them all together on an album two years later. Other people were just doing EPs. Maybe for a younger generation, an album isn't important, because they didn't grow up when it was. But we did. We grew up in the era of 'Ziggy Stardust', 'Dark Side Of The Moon', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' — the greatest double album of all time, in my humble opinion. That's where we come from. You can't unscramble an egg. We invested in laying on the bed and looking at the sleeve, reading every word."

Last summer, DEF LEPPARD completed "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and guests POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The 36-date trek was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.