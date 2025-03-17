DEF LEPPARD Announces Spring/Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

DEF LEPPARD will embark on a North American tour this spring and summer.

So far, the following shows have been announced:

May 15 - Coliseo de Puerto Rico - San Juan, Puerto Rico

May 17 - Boardwalk Rock 2025 - Ocean City, MD

Jun. 19 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

Jun. 21 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

- Thackerville, OK

Jun. 23 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR

Jun. 25 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater - Birmingham, AL

Jun. 28 - Borgata Event Center - Atlantic City, NJ

Jul. 1 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

Jul. 3 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

Jul. 6 - FEQ 2025 - Québec, Canada

Jul. 9 - Princess Auto Stadium - Winnipeg, Canada

Jul. 10-13 - 2025 Country Thunder Craven 2025 - Craven, Canada

Jul. 11 - Rockin' Thunder - Edmonton, Canada

Jul. 16 - Ottawa Blues Festival 2025 - Ottawa, Canada

Jul. 18 -Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI

Jul. 20 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

Jul. 22 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug. 12 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

Aug. 14 - lowa State Fair Grandstand - Des Moines, IA

Aug. 16 - Illinois State Fair 2025 - Springfield, IL

Aug. 20 - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

Aug. 26 - Minnesota State Fair 2025 - St Paul, MN

Aug. 29 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

Aug. 31 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song went to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles in early 2025.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released on January 10. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD's first concert of 2025 took place on January 18 at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico. As was the case with the band's October 14, 2024 private show in Nashville (as part of the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event),guitarist Vivian Campbell was unable to join his bandmates at the León gig due to his cancer treatment and was replaced by John Zocco, who is Phil Collen's guitar tech.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Six years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", arrived in May 2022 via UMe.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin